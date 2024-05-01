$2 million Saudi Smash opens in Jeddah





Riyadh: According to sports newspaper Arriyadiyah, a sister publication of Arab News, China will host the Saudi Super Cup 2025 tournament from August 14 to 17, which is an important step for Saudi football. Reports indicate that the decision to award China the hosting rights came after intense competition, especially from candidates from the Emirates and Qatar. Despite strong bids from Doha and Abu Dhabi, the Chinese proposal emerged as the frontrunner. In addition, Saudi officials are keen to move the tournament outside the Gulf region, with the aim of reaching a wider global audience and promoting Saudi football. One of the driving factors behind China's successful bid is the presence of renowned international football stars in Saudi teams, contributing to their widespread popularity. Leading figures such as Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr, Neymar Jr. representing Al-Hilal, Al-Ittihad's Karim Benzema and Al-Ahli captain Firmino add considerable allure to the competition. During the previous edition, held in Abu Dhabi, Al-Hilal emerged victorious over their rivals Al-Nassr with a 2-1 scoreline. Qualification for the upcoming Super Cup has been secured by Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr, based on their performances in the Saudi Pro League, known as the Roshn Saudi League. However, the Kings Cup participants and runners-up have yet to be determined. In the recent Roshn League action, the yellow team, Al-Nassr, secured their place in the Super Cup by beating hosts Al-Khaleej with a solitary goal. This win took them to 71 points, firmly securing their second place, a position out of reach of Al-Ahli, who are currently in third place with 52 points and six games remaining. Even with a perfect score, Al-Ahli would fail to overtake Al-Nassr, who maintain a comfortable lead despite potential losses in the remaining matches. Blue team Al-Hilal, who need seven more points to end their league campaign, have also booked their place in the Super Cup. The semi-finals of the tournament will feature clashes between Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad, as well as Al-Nassr against Al-Khaleej. Both Al-Khaleej and Al-Ittihad will battle for a spot in the final and look at the chance to secure one of the two coveted spots in the Super Cup. In the event that both teams fail to progress and the finalists come from the capital's rivalry, Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr Super Cup rules dictate that the available places will be awarded to the third and fourth placed teams in the Roshn League standings. If only one of the capitals teams progress to the cup final, they will automatically claim their place in the Super Cup, either as champions or runners-up, with the remaining slot going to the third-placed team in the competition.

