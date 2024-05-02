The Adrian College hockey programs are having fantastic 2023-2024 seasons

ADRIAN Ice hockey is the sport at Adrian College that everyone across the country has come to know.

The success at the NCAA level and ACHA level is hard to match. Home to seven hockey programs, Adrian saw five teams compete in this year's national tournaments, four of which advanced to the national semifinals and two of which won national championships.

Adrian College. The Hockey School. “Growing up in Michigan, watching and playing hockey, I knew adding a hockey program would attract students to Adrian College,” said Jeffrey Docking, president of Adrian College. “My greatest and most pressing responsibility early in my career. The goal of this term was to increase enrollment, and hockey seemed like a natural fit, and it has been. Adrian College hockey began in the NCAA when the Arrington Ice Arena opened in 2007. Soon after, Adrian added an ACHA hockey team. As time went on, Adrian added a second ACHA team and soon the small liberal arts college had five ACHA hockey teams on campus College became home to NCAA men's and women's hockey, ACHA Men's Division 1, Division 2 and Division 3 hockey, and ACHA Women's Division 1 and Division 2 hockey “Adding ACHA hockey came to mind after students approached me after I was cut from the NCAA hockey team,” Docking said. “They asked if I would add ACHA hockey so they could keep playing, and it took off from there.” Since its inception, ACHA hockey at Adrian College has seven national championships won. The Bulldogs won back-to-back national championships in ACHA Men's Division 3 hockey from 2012 to 2014, before capturing its first Division 1 national championship in 2018 and winning again in 2021 and 2024. The ACHA Women's Division 1 team won its first national championship in 2024 , having previously appeared in the final four five times since the program's inception in 2012. The 2024 Adrian College MD1 and WD1 national championships also marked the first time since 2010 that the same school won the ACHA national title at both levels in the same season. NCAA men's hockey won its first NCAA national championship in 2022; the first NCAA national championship for Adrian College track and field. The 2023-2024 season for NCAA men's hockey marked the fifth NCAA Division III Frozen Four appearance. NCAA women's hockey was also a success at Adrian College, playing in three NCAA Division III Frozen Fours. All this success would not have happened without exceptional coaching. In 2024, NCAA men's hockey head coach Adam Krug completed his 10th season, while NCAA women's hockey coach Shawn Skelly completed his sixth season. ACHA Men's Division 1 head coach Gary Astalos completed his eighth season, and ACHA Women's Division 1 head coach Carter Clarke completed his second season.

“When I hire coaches, I look for people who fit the culture,” Docking said. “They are humble, hardworking, they know what it takes to get through academically, and they know the type of player we are looking for athletically.” The 2023-2024 hockey season was one of the best for Adrian College hockey as a whole. Five hockey programs competed in their respective national tournaments, with both NCAA teams advancing to the Division III Frozen Four, and both ACHA Division 1 programs winning the ACHA National Championships. Although the team did not advance to the semifinals, the Adrian College ACHA Women's Division 2 team also made an appearance at the national tournament, highlighted by head coach Maddy Maloney earning the National Coach of the Year Award in her second season as head coach. ACHA Men's Division 1 posted a 34-5 overall record and was the No. 2 team in the country for most of the season. After earning the No. 2 seed in the national tournament, the Bulldogs defeated No. 15 Calvin University and No. 7 Liberty University to advance to the semifinals. From there, the team defeated No. 8 Ohio University before shutout No. 5 UNLV 3-0 to capture the program's third national championship in the past seven seasons. ACHA Women's Division 1 had a similar story, finishing the season with a 30-6-2 record and spending most of the campaign ranked No. 3 in the country. After earning the No. 3 seed for the ACHA National Tournament in St. Louis, Adrian defeated No. 10 Arizona State and No. 7 University of Michigan-Dearborn to advance to the semifinals. The Bulldogs then defeated No. 2 Midland University before topping No. 4 Minot State University to claim the national title. The ACHA Women's Division 1 national championship is the first by a women's team in the history of Adrian College Athletics. The NCAA women's hockey team was ranked fifth in the country for most of the season and finished the year with a 28-3 record, with the help of a 16-0 undefeated season in conference play. The championships came by claiming the NCHA regular season championship and the NCHA Slaats Cup championship, which it achieved on home ice. Adrian entered the NCAA tournament as an automatic bid and advanced to the Frozen Four for the third time in program history. Unfortunately, Adrian's season came to an end in the road semifinals against No. 1 UW-River Falls in a heartbreaking 3-2 loss. Finally, the NCAA men's hockey team finished its season with a 24-7-1 record and a third consecutive trip to the Frozen Four. Adrian earned the NCHA Peters Cup after posting a 16-2 regular season record in the conference. The Bulldogs were ultimately overcome by rivals, St. Norbert College, in the Harris Cup Finals, but claimed a spot in the NCAA tournament as an at-large bid. The team that was ranked in the top three in the country for most of the season then defeated UW-Stevens Point and St. Norbert to earn its way back to the Frozen Four. The season ended in a 2-1 loss away to number 2 Trinity College.

It is because of this long-standing success that Adrian College is known across the country for what they can do in the glass. Eight of Adrian College's 11 National Championships have ended up on the ice. Whether it's NCAA Hockey or ACHA Hockey, it has become the norm for Adrian to lift a trophy at the end of the year.

