WTT chooses July 17 for Lagos 2024 Contender series | The Guardian Nigeria News

Following the success of the 2023 edition, the World Table Tennis (WTT) has set June 17 to 23 for this year's WTT Contender Lagos, one of three events in Africa this year.

The city of Lagos is one of the top cities in the world to host the WTT Contender Series and WTT management has confirmed that the tournament would also provide ranking points for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

In the final calendar released by WTT this weekend, Lagos will welcome some of the best table tennis players in the world in June. According to the Director of WTT Candidate Lagos, Dr. Kweku Tandoh, it is clear that the management of the world body is impressed with what the city has achieved in 2023 and that is why they had no hesitation in approving the city for the second edition this year.

We are indeed overwhelmed by the impressive appreciation of the first edition in 2023. Besides the WTT team, the players and coaches are eager to return to Lagos after the tremendous support from the city's fans, as well as the warm hospitality of the people of Lagos.

This year we will improve on what we did in 2023 and hope that we can continue to raise the bar when it comes to organizing major international competitions. The players are keen to come back to Lagos and we will welcome them and continue to put Lagos on the table tennis map, he said.

Tandoh, who is also the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the African Table Tennis Federation (ATTF), commended the Lagos State government, led by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, for providing the enabling environment for table tennis to thrive and the unwavering support of the states . Lagos will be the first city in Africa to host this year's WTT Series, while the city of Tunis will host the second WTT Series later this year