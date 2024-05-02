Spiders well represented in Atlantic 10 end-of-year awards





WashingtonThe University of Richmond men's lacrosse team was once again well represented in the Atlantic 10 men's lacrosse year-end awards, with three Spiders taking home Player of the Year honors. Dalton Young And Lance Madonna repeated as attacking player and midfielder of the year respectively Zach Vigue was named Co-Goalkeeper of the Year. Young, Madonna and Vigue all ended up on the All-Atlantic 10 First Team together Jake Kap And Hunter Smith while Jack Fabean took home second team honors. Freshmen Gavin Creo And Charlie Packard were named to the Atlantic 10 All-Rookie Team, and Fabean, Young and Kapp also found their names on the All-Academic Team list. Together with their teammates, the above players have led Richmond to one of the top teams in the country, consistently ranking in the top 20 all season long and reaching as high as No. 13 in the USA Lacrosse Magazine Media poll in Week 11. enters the Atlantic 10 Tournament at UMass rankings in the top 10 nationally and first in the Atlantic 10 in scoring defense (3rd, 8.79), scoring margin (4th, 5.07), shooting percentage (7th, . 331), and the team ranks seventh (3rd in A-10) in man-down defense at 0.767. The Spiders rank in the top 20 nationally in assists per game (15th, 2nd in A-10, 7.79), turnovers committed per game (16th, 3rd A-10, 9.21), clearing percentage (15th, 1st in A-10, .887), points per game (14th, 2nd A-10, 21.64) and offense rating (24th, 3rd A-10, 13.86). All-Atlantic 10 first team Dalton Young | Attack | Atlantic 10 Offensive Player of the Year Earns consecutive Atlantic 10 Offensive Player of the Year honors

Started every game and recorded 12 multi-point outings

Leads team and A-10 in points with 70 (34g, 36a)

Third in A-10 in goals (34), second in assists (36)

Scored three game-winning goals, 28 ground balls and one caused a turnover

A-10's only Tewaaraton nominee

One of the nation's most consistent scorers enters the Atlantic 10 tournament with 256 career points (144g, 112a)

Has a 55 game point streak and has recorded a point in 57 of 63 career games

The goal streak is in the top five in the country, with 90 goals in the last 39 consecutive games

With his five points from the Virginia game, Young reached 203 career points and became only the third Spider ever to eclipse 200

Young's 256 career points rank second all-time for the Spiders

Currently ranks ninth among the NCAA's active career leaders in career points with 256 and his 112 assists rank 10th

Started 60 games, fifth most in program history and most among current Spiders Lance Madonna | Midfield | Atlantic 10 Midfielder of the Year Earns consecutive Atlantic 10 Midfielder of the Year awards

Enters the A-10 tournament with 21 goals and eight assists for 29 points, all good for fourth on the team

Has scored a point in every game since Feb. 2, 2023 at Maryland

Started every game and had multiple points in 11 games this season

Collected nine ground balls and added an induced turnover Zach Vigue | Goalkeeper | Atlantic 10 Co-Goalkeeper of the Year Earns first A-10 year-end award

Helped the Spiders rank third in the nation in scoring defense, allowing teams to just 8.79 goals per game

Ranks second in the nation and conference in goals against average of 8.53

Ranks sixth in the nation in save percentage at .582

Against Duke, he helped the Spiders force the Blue Devils to match their season-low goal total with 12

Participates in the A10 tournament with 139 saves and 100 goals allowed

Collected 24 ground balls in one season, and three caused turnovers

Has started 13 matches and has nine cage victories Jake Kap | Midfielder with long stick Earns first A-10 year-end award

Recorded 23 ground balls and caused nine turnovers

He scored three goals and three assists for a career-high six points in one season

Was instrumental in helping Richmond gain possession during face-offs while playing as a winger

Recorded first ever multi-point game against Bucknell with a goal and assist

Helped the Spiders rank third in the nation in scoring defense, allowing teams to just 8.79 goals per game

Helped Richmond rank 15th in the nation and first in the A-10 with a clearing percentage of .887 Hunter Smith | Defense Leads Richmond's non-face off specialists with 29 ground balls

Third on the team with 12 caused turnovers

Started all 14 games so far this season

A goal and an assist were recorded

Helped the Spiders rank third in the nation in scoring defense, allowing teams to just 8.79 goals per game All-Atlantic 10 Second Team Jack Fabean | Defense Earns first A-10 year-end award

Helped the Spiders rank third in the nation in scoring defense, allowing teams to just 8.79 goals per game

Started all 14 games

Third on the team with 10 turnovers caused

18 ground balls collected Atlantic 10 All-Rookie Team Gavin Creo | Attack Named Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Week three times

13 games played

Scored seven goals and three assists for 10 points on just 15 shots

Recorded multi-point matches three times

Collected seven ground balls and chipped in an induced turnover Charlie Packard | Midfield Played in all 14 games

Good for seven goals and two assists, good for nine points

Picked up two ground balls and added a turnover

Achieved one point in nine games Atlantic 10 all academic team Jack Fabean | Defense

Jake Kap | Midfielder with long stick

Dalton Young | Attack All-Atlantic 10First Team Brayden Mayea, Highlight (attack)

Nick Rizzo, High Point (midfield)

Adam Shea, Hobart (face-off specialist)

Matt Knote, Massachusetts (co-goalkeeper)

Jake Kap Richmond (Co-Long Stick midfielder)

Lance Madonna Richmond (Midfield)

Hunter Smith Richmond (Defence)

Zach Vigue Richmond (co-goalkeeper)

Dalton Young Richmond (attack) Matt Bohmer, Saint Joseph's (attack)

Patrick Clemens, Sint-Jozef (Defense)

Jesse Jason, Saint Joseph's (midfield)

Alex Keener, Saint Joseph's (co-long stick midfielder)

Levi Verch, Sint-Jozef (Defense) Full Atlantic 10 Second team Zach Brenfleck, High Point (defender)

Tommy Meehan, High Point (midfield)

Corey O'Connor, High Point (co-long stick midfielder)

Jack VanOverbeke, High Point (attack)

Chad Bach, Hobart (midfield)

Shane O'Leary, Massachusetts (midfield)

Jack Fabean Richmond (Defence) Tommy Gross, Saint Joseph's (goalkeeper)

Levi Anderson, Saint Joseph's (attack)

Carter Page, Saint Joseph's (attack)

Liam Quinn, Saint Joseph's (Defense)

Gavin Tygh, Saint Joseph's (face-off specialist) Atlantic 10 All Rookie Team Ian Cann, Highlight

Corey O'Connor, Highlight

Chris Patterson, Hobart

Mike Valent, Hobart

Matthew Cargiulo, Massachusetts

Blaise New, Massachusetts

Gavin Creo Richmond

Charlie Packard Richmond Jake Kucinski, St. Bonaventure

Danny Gallas, St. Joseph's Church

Jesse Jason, Saint Joseph

Mark Watters, St. Joseph's Church Atlantic 10 all academic team Nicky Gullace, Hobart

Adam Shea, Hobart

Quinn Owen, Massachusetts

Knote Matt, Massachusetts

Jack Fabean Richmond

Jake Kap Richmond

Dalton Young Richmond Ryan Olan, St. Bonaventure

Matt Bohmer, Saint Joseph

Patrick Clemens, Saint Joseph

Liam Quinn, St. Joseph's Church

Levi Verch, Saint Joseph

