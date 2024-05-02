Sports
Spiders well represented in Atlantic 10 end-of-year awards
WashingtonThe University of Richmond men's lacrosse team was once again well represented in the Atlantic 10 men's lacrosse year-end awards, with three Spiders taking home Player of the Year honors.
Dalton Young And Lance Madonna repeated as attacking player and midfielder of the year respectively Zach Vigue was named Co-Goalkeeper of the Year.
Young, Madonna and Vigue all ended up on the All-Atlantic 10 First Team together Jake Kap And Hunter Smithwhile Jack Fabean took home second team honors.
Freshmen Gavin Creo And Charlie Packard were named to the Atlantic 10 All-Rookie Team, and Fabean, Young and Kapp also found their names on the All-Academic Team list.
Together with their teammates, the above players have led Richmond to one of the top teams in the country, consistently ranking in the top 20 all season long and reaching as high as No. 13 in the USA Lacrosse Magazine Media poll in Week 11. enters the Atlantic 10 Tournament at UMass rankings in the top 10 nationally and first in the Atlantic 10 in scoring defense (3rd, 8.79), scoring margin (4th, 5.07), shooting percentage (7th, . 331), and the team ranks seventh (3rd in A-10) in man-down defense at 0.767. The Spiders rank in the top 20 nationally in assists per game (15th, 2nd in A-10, 7.79), turnovers committed per game (16th, 3rd A-10, 9.21), clearing percentage (15th, 1st in A-10, .887), points per game (14th, 2nd A-10, 21.64) and offense rating (24th, 3rd A-10, 13.86).
All-Atlantic 10 first team
Dalton Young | Attack | Atlantic 10 Offensive Player of the Year
-
Earns consecutive Atlantic 10 Offensive Player of the Year honors
-
Started every game and recorded 12 multi-point outings
-
Leads team and A-10 in points with 70 (34g, 36a)
-
Third in A-10 in goals (34), second in assists (36)
-
Scored three game-winning goals, 28 ground balls and one caused a turnover
-
A-10's only Tewaaraton nominee
-
One of the nation's most consistent scorers enters the Atlantic 10 tournament with 256 career points (144g, 112a)
-
Has a 55 game point streak and has recorded a point in 57 of 63 career games
-
The goal streak is in the top five in the country, with 90 goals in the last 39 consecutive games
-
With his five points from the Virginia game, Young reached 203 career points and became only the third Spider ever to eclipse 200
-
Young's 256 career points rank second all-time for the Spiders
-
Currently ranks ninth among the NCAA's active career leaders in career points with 256 and his 112 assists rank 10th
-
Started 60 games, fifth most in program history and most among current Spiders
Lance Madonna | Midfield | Atlantic 10 Midfielder of the Year
-
Earns consecutive Atlantic 10 Midfielder of the Year awards
-
Enters the A-10 tournament with 21 goals and eight assists for 29 points, all good for fourth on the team
-
Has scored a point in every game since Feb. 2, 2023 at Maryland
-
Started every game and had multiple points in 11 games this season
-
Collected nine ground balls and added an induced turnover
Zach Vigue | Goalkeeper | Atlantic 10 Co-Goalkeeper of the Year
-
Earns first A-10 year-end award
-
Helped the Spiders rank third in the nation in scoring defense, allowing teams to just 8.79 goals per game
-
Ranks second in the nation and conference in goals against average of 8.53
-
Ranks sixth in the nation in save percentage at .582
-
Against Duke, he helped the Spiders force the Blue Devils to match their season-low goal total with 12
-
Participates in the A10 tournament with 139 saves and 100 goals allowed
-
Collected 24 ground balls in one season, and three caused turnovers
-
Has started 13 matches and has nine cage victories
Jake Kap | Midfielder with long stick
-
Earns first A-10 year-end award
-
Recorded 23 ground balls and caused nine turnovers
-
He scored three goals and three assists for a career-high six points in one season
-
Was instrumental in helping Richmond gain possession during face-offs while playing as a winger
-
Recorded first ever multi-point game against Bucknell with a goal and assist
-
Helped the Spiders rank third in the nation in scoring defense, allowing teams to just 8.79 goals per game
-
Helped Richmond rank 15th in the nation and first in the A-10 with a clearing percentage of .887
Hunter Smith | Defense
-
Leads Richmond's non-face off specialists with 29 ground balls
-
Third on the team with 12 caused turnovers
-
Started all 14 games so far this season
-
A goal and an assist were recorded
-
Helped the Spiders rank third in the nation in scoring defense, allowing teams to just 8.79 goals per game
All-Atlantic 10 Second Team
Jack Fabean | Defense
-
Earns first A-10 year-end award
-
Helped the Spiders rank third in the nation in scoring defense, allowing teams to just 8.79 goals per game
-
Started all 14 games
-
Third on the team with 10 turnovers caused
-
18 ground balls collected
Atlantic 10 All-Rookie Team
Gavin Creo | Attack
-
Named Atlantic 10 Rookie of the Week three times
-
13 games played
-
Scored seven goals and three assists for 10 points on just 15 shots
-
Recorded multi-point matches three times
-
Collected seven ground balls and chipped in an induced turnover
Charlie Packard | Midfield
-
Played in all 14 games
-
Good for seven goals and two assists, good for nine points
-
Picked up two ground balls and added a turnover
-
Achieved one point in nine games
Atlantic 10 all academic team
Jack Fabean | Defense
Jake Kap | Midfielder with long stick
Dalton Young | Attack
All-Atlantic 10First Team
Brayden Mayea, Highlight (attack)
Nick Rizzo, High Point (midfield)
Adam Shea, Hobart (face-off specialist)
Matt Knote, Massachusetts (co-goalkeeper)
Jake KapRichmond (Co-Long Stick midfielder)
Lance MadonnaRichmond (Midfield)
Hunter SmithRichmond (Defence)
Zach VigueRichmond (co-goalkeeper)
Dalton YoungRichmond (attack)
Matt Bohmer, Saint Joseph's (attack)
Patrick Clemens, Sint-Jozef (Defense)
Jesse Jason, Saint Joseph's (midfield)
Alex Keener, Saint Joseph's (co-long stick midfielder)
Levi Verch, Sint-Jozef (Defense)
Full Atlantic 10 Second team
Zach Brenfleck, High Point (defender)
Tommy Meehan, High Point (midfield)
Corey O'Connor, High Point (co-long stick midfielder)
Jack VanOverbeke, High Point (attack)
Chad Bach, Hobart (midfield)
Shane O'Leary, Massachusetts (midfield)
Jack FabeanRichmond (Defence)
Tommy Gross, Saint Joseph's (goalkeeper)
Levi Anderson, Saint Joseph's (attack)
Carter Page, Saint Joseph's (attack)
Liam Quinn, Saint Joseph's (Defense)
Gavin Tygh, Saint Joseph's (face-off specialist)
Atlantic 10 All RookieTeam
Ian Cann, Highlight
Corey O'Connor, Highlight
Chris Patterson, Hobart
Mike Valent, Hobart
Matthew Cargiulo, Massachusetts
Blaise New, Massachusetts
Gavin CreoRichmond
Charlie PackardRichmond
Jake Kucinski, St. Bonaventure
Danny Gallas, St. Joseph's Church
Jesse Jason, Saint Joseph
Mark Watters, St. Joseph's Church
Atlantic 10 all academic team
Nicky Gullace, Hobart
Adam Shea, Hobart
Quinn Owen, Massachusetts
Knote Matt, Massachusetts
Jack FabeanRichmond
Jake KapRichmond
Dalton YoungRichmond
Ryan Olan, St. Bonaventure
Matt Bohmer, Saint Joseph
Patrick Clemens, Saint Joseph
Liam Quinn, St. Joseph's Church
Levi Verch, Saint Joseph
