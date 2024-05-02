Sports
2024 NFL Draft: Zamir White headlines veteran fantasy football winners
For many of us, Zamir White was nothing less than a season saver in the final weeks of 2023, an absolute fantasy football hero.
After Josh Jacobs suffered a quad injury against Minnesota in early December in a terrible game that had no discernible relationship to modern football and should be erased from our collective memory, the widely available White became a premium waiver pickup. From the moment he entered our selection in week 15, he never missed again.
White finished the season with a stellar four-game stretch, gaining 457 scrimmage yards and handling at least 20 touches each week. He averaged 4.73 yards per carry and 3.66 yards after contact per attempt over the last month, plus he hauled in nine receptions.
In short, White seized the starring role in Vegas' backfield and made an emphatic statement. He passed both the eye test and the statistical test.
The Raiders' front office clearly liked what they saw from White, as Jacobs arrived in free agency and the only notable addition to the team's backfield was Alexander Mattison, who signed a modest one-year deal. The Whites' fantasy projection might have been nullified had Vegas used a Day 2 pick on a running back, but instead they waited until the sixth round to make a pick. depth option and likely a special teams contributor.
So White is without a doubt one of the biggest fantasy winners after the draft. He has dodged every bullet that could be fired this offseason. White should enter best-ball season as a solid RB2 on everyone's plate. His name belongs at or near the top of any list of fantasy picks after the 2024 NFL Draft, along with these post-draft picks
Last year one of the best football games was a bull's-eye for this gentleman. On pass attempts aimed at Shaheed that traveled more than 20 yards, he caught 12 of 21 and scored five touchdowns. His passer rating when targeted on such throws was 121.5. Maybe the Saints should have looked his way more often.
New Orleans released Michael Thomas in the offseason, didn't sign a needle-moving veteran receiver and didn't draft the position until the fifth round (Bub Means, downfield threat and developmental prospect). It certainly looks like Shaheed is on the verge of a spike in goals after seeing 75 last season. If we can get him close to 100, he will be a weekly fantasy starter with matchup-tilting potential.
When Singletary first signed with the Giants in March and reunited with Brian Daboll, it seemed reasonable for his former OC to assume that another brand name would be added to the mix at some point. But the follow-up action never took place.
Singletary now sits comfortably at the top of the backfield depth chart for New York and the only entry worth mentioning is Tyrone Tracy, a 24-year-old rookie fifth-round pick. Tracy is a converted wide receiver, an elusive player still developing as a running back and a nice long-term flyer, but not an immediate threat to Singletary's role.
We got at least a fourth straight season of 1,000-plus scrimmage yards from Singletary, assuming good health. He's also a good bet to surpass last year's career-high 216.
Bet had previously speculated that Indianapolis could be a potential landing spot for Brock Bowers, but the draft's top tight end prospect was snagged just before the Colts were on the clock. Richardson still performed well during draft weekend, as his team used its picks in rounds 2-5 on a pair of offensive linemen and two explosive receivers, one big (6-foot-8 Adonai Mitchell) and one snack size (5-foot-8 Anthony Gould). Mitchell is the more vibrant name, and he clearly has a big chip on his shoulder after falling to the second round.
Credit to Indy for setting Richardson up for a successful sophomore season, improving both his protection and receiving space. This is a player who delivered seven combined touchdowns in just four games last year (three of which he failed to complete). His fantasy ceiling is as high as anyone's.
The rest of the AFC Real had to find a way to take advantage of Kansas City last year, when the receiving teams were full of bad ideas.
Instead, Mahomes took another Lombardi, and the Chiefs re-formed and improved the offense. After signing Marquise Brown in free agency, KC drafted Texas receiver Xavier Worthy, the fastest player in company history. In the second round, they strengthened the offensive line, prompting Mahomes to profess his admiration for his GM:
It seems ridiculous to declare someone the winner when that person's entire public life is defined by ruthless winning, but hey, here we are. Mahomes already has two 5,000-yard seasons on his resume and he's about to make a serious run at third down.
