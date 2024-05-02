Weird hockey stories range from a hijacked trolley car to hotel getaways

Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Known as “The Hockey Maven,” Fischler shares his humor and insight with readers every Wednesday.

This week is a treat for three of the most special episodes featuring hockey players. These included Hockey Hall of Famers Ching Johnson and Frank Boucher to third-line skaters like Fern Gauthier, who made good on a bet that he could shoot the puck into the ocean from an adjacent pier in the Atlantic Ocean.

THE RANGERS HIJACKED TROLLEY CAR GAMBIT

Can you imagine if some future Hall of Famers “borrowed” a streetcar from Toronto when they got locked out of their training camp hotel? It happened in the fall of 1926 when the New York Rangers, preparing for their first season in the NHL, boarded first at the King Edward Hotel in downtown Toronto and then at the Peacock on the outskirts of Queen, Canada. City.

Rangers defenseman Ching Johnson and center Frank Boucher were the last players to eat at the King Edward when they realized it was almost curfew and the team had moved to the Peacock Hotel on the edge of town.

“Around 11 o'clock that evening, Ching and I remembered being instructed to check out of the King Edward and report to the Peacock Hotel in West Toronto, not far from our practice range.” Boucher wrote in his autobiography, “When the Rangers were young.”

'But by the time we got to the Peacock we found we were locked out, so we decided to take a tram back to the King Edward and spend the night there.'

They added a bottle of “refreshment” to sustain them on the way into town. Suddenly a tram bumped along the track, empty except for the motorman. The two Rangers boarded the tram and immediately offered the driver some “refreshment”.

“When a single civilian came forward to climb aboard, the motorman grandly ignored him and rode along on our nonstop express,” Boucher said. 'As he swept east he informed us that his route did not pass by King Edward.

But Ching happily remembered that the caterpillars did. With that the motorman jumped out, changed the switch, and we sailed through dark streets, happily ringing the bell until we stopped in front of the King Edward. The motorman had taken us miles. out of the way and didn't accept a fare.”

But Johnson was furious when they entered the hotel lobby.

“Frank, that dirty rat,” he snarled at his cart-kidnapping friend, “the motorman stole my hot water bottle!”

THE GUY WHO COULDN'T SHOOT THE PUCK INTO THE OCEAN

You've probably heard the expression about a slumping gunman dozens of times:

“He couldn't shoot the puck into the ocean if he was standing on the shore.”

But how many times has a victim of such a hockey insult been able to disprove (or prove) the theory?

Well, it happened to an NHL player, Detroit Red Wings forward Fern Gauthier. During World War II, the native of Chicoutimi, Quebec, had been a prolific goal scorer, first with the Rangers and later with the Montreal Canadiens.

By the time Gauthier landed in Detroit, his goal totals dropped until the 1946-47 season, when the well all but dried up. The more Gauthier skated, the harder it was to believe that he had once scored fourteen goals for the Rangers and eighteen for the Canadiens.

After a stint in Detroit's clubhouse, he became known as the Red Wing “who couldn't put the puck in the ocean.” Soon the joke began to spread across the six-team League and Rangers press agent Stan Saplin picked it up.

“In no time it became something of a League joke,” Saplin said, “but Fern took it good-naturedly.”

Meanwhile, Detroit Times hockey writer Lew Walter decided to get involved and eventually Walter, Saplin and Gauthier would cross paths, creating a mini-hockey legend.

“Lew started thinking about all those ribbing,” Saplin recalled, “and he realized that it was unfair in Detroit to say that Fern couldn't throw the puck into the ocean, since Detroit is hundreds of miles from such a body of water used to be.

“But one morning, as the Red Wings checked into a New York hotel before a game with the Rangers, Walter picked up the phone and arranged for a photographer to meet him. Then he called Gauthier and gave him certain instructions.'

Saplin was informed of the grand plan, as were a few New York writers.

“Within an hour,” Saplin recalled, “Walter, the photographer, and Gauthier – hockey stick and handful of pucks in hand – were on their way into town. They headed for the Battery at the tip of Manhattan. get the proof on his film to disprove the false legend once and for all.

To make sure the evidence on Gauthier's side was properly weighed. a few Detroit players were invited to serve as additional witnesses.

“We brought Gordie Howe, Ted Lindsay and Marty Pavelich,” Walter said. “They were able to refute Gauthier's first two 'alleged misses'.”

One apocryphal version stated that Gauthier had missed on his first two attempts.

“It was said,” Walter laughed, “that when Fern shot the first puck, a seagull swooped down and snatched it away, and then, as a second puck sailed out, a tugboat came chugging by with a series of barges, on one of the one the puck landed on.”

Both Saplin and Walter claim that Gauthier was able to shoot puck after puck into the Atlantic and that he was just happy to go along with the vision gag.

“Fern proved,” Walter concluded, “not only that he could throw the puck into the ocean, but also that he was a good sport by getting into the mind of the rib. He was a winger with great potential, a great personality, and if injuries had not hindered him, he could have made a real success of professional hockey!”

