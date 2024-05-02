Cricket West Indies announce squad for ICC T20 World Cup Friday, May 3





Mitchell Marsh will captain Australia in the T20 World Cup next month but Steve Smith and Jake Fraser-McGurk have been left out of the 15-man squad. Marsh, who has been sharing the duties on an interim basis since the retirement of Aaron Finch, was named the Baggy Greens' permanent T20 skipper on Wednesday. Test captain Pat Cummins, fast bowler Mitchell Starc and Glenn Maxwell have also been named in the squad, which includes 11 of the players who were part of the team that won this tournament in 2021. However, there is no room for former captain Smith after a difficult period of form, while Fraser-McGurk is also absent despite his impressive form in the Indian Premier League. “This is an experienced squad with extensive World Cup experience offering a variety of structures and covering the scenarios that the panel believes will take into account the West Indies, the unique nature of the venues and our opponents,” said selector George Bailey. “Steve Smith, Matt Short, Jason Behrendorff, Aaron Hardie, Spencer Johnson and Xavier Bartlett were all part of lengthy conversations, along with a number of others including Jake Fraser-McGurk who is yet to play T20 International cricket but continues to impress and continues to develop rapidly. “It is always a challenge to be limited to a squad of 15 players for a World Cup, given the different scenarios and options we would like to discuss. “Ultimately, the balance of the final fifteen should provide the best chance to be successful in this campaign.” “It has been a huge privilege to play for my country and now an even greater honor to lead the team to a World Cup,” Marsh added. “We have had some strong success recently and I am hopeful that this will continue in what looks like a wide open tournament.” Australia open their tournament against Oman on June 5, while they also play England, Scotland and Namibia in Group B. Australia's preliminary selection: Mitchell Marsh (Captain), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

