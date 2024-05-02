Former Arkansas safety RJ Johnson commits to Colorado – BuffZone





Eagles Landing Christian Academy in McDonough, Georgia, is quickly becoming a source of talent for the Colorado football team. On Wednesday, ELCA graduate RJ Johnson announced his verbal commitment to head coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes after a year at Arkansas. The Buffs also lost a player, as freshman linebacker Victory Johnson put his name in the transfer portal. At 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds, the safety is the fourth former ELCA player to commit to CU this week, joining friends and former teammates Brandon and Colton Hood and Zack Owens. Brandon is a Class of 2024 running back, while Colton is a cornerback transfer from Auburn and Owens is an offensive line transfer from Clemson. You have to make your next move your best move! Johnson wrote on his engagement post on Instagram. Last season at Arkansas, Johnson played in one game but recorded no stats. He retained his redshirt and will have four years of eligibility remaining. He was rated as a three-star prospect coming out of high school and was ranked as a top-50 player in talent-rich Georgia. He had 28 scholarship offers and his finalists included Boston College, Florida, Kentucky, Louisville, LSU and Wake Forest. Defensively, he posted 56 tackles, two interceptions and two pass breakups while playing cornerback as a senior at ELCA. On offense, he caught 32 passes for 486 yards and five touchdowns as a senior and had 23 catches for 594 yards and six touchdowns as a junior. Johnson, a 6-foot-1, 235-pound linebacker from San Diego, played one season at CU. He didn't appear in any games as a true freshman last year. Johnson, a three-star recruit coming out of Cathedral Catholic (Calif.) high school, was behind several veterans on the depth chart this spring. Also on Wednesday, former CU safety Jaden Milliner-Jones, who placed his name in the transfer portal last month, announced his verbal commitment to SMU.

