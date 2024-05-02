PCAs Azlin and Slayton fell just short in quest for tennis state title – The Vicksburg Post





PCAs Azlin and Slayton fell just short in the quest for the tennis state title Published on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at 10:11 PM Porters Chapel Academy's Thomas Azlin and Henry Slayton built quite a long-standing rivalry this tennis season with St. Augustines Harrison Murray and Will Philip Wilson. Their final showdown was, fittingly, competitive and close. Unfortunately for Azlin and Slayton, it didn't end as they had hoped. The Porters Chapel pair breezed through the first set before hitting a wall in the second and third, losing 0-6, 6-3, 6-3 to Murray and Wilson in the championship match of the MAIS Class 3A No. 1 boys doubles. tournament Wednesday in Ridgeland. The most important thing was that we played hard, tough games and couldn't close them out, said PCA coach Joseph Jabour. None of the matches were blowouts. Many games went to deuce, especially in the third set. Wednesday's state championship match marked the third consecutive postseason tournament in which the two doubles teams met in the finals. Azlin and Slayton won in the District 4-3A tournament, while Murray and Wilson won at South State. Both teams reached the semi-finals on Wednesday. Azlin and Slayton defeated Tunica Academy's Mac Sullivan and Edwyn Villanueva 6-1, 6-0, while Murray and Wilson defeated Regents Schools Stephen Williams and Harrison Yow 6-0, 6-0. Azlin and Slayton eliminated the St. Augustine pair in the first set of the final and also won the first game of the second set. Then Murray and Wilson worked through the next three games to eventually go up 4-1. They kept the pressure up and won the last two sets with identical 6-3 scores. The first few games of the second set they played close and had a lot of deuce. (St. Augustine) got a fast break and pulled away, Jabour said. Although they were unable to claim a state championship, Azlin and Slayton helped put Porters Chapel Academy tennis on the map in MAIS Class 3A. The school tennis program only started three years ago, and this was the second time Azlin and Slayton reached the state tournament. Slayton reached boys' singles last year, and Azlin while playing mixed doubles with Slayton's sister Hadleigh. Azlin, a senior, played his final high school game on Wednesday, but Slayton is just a junior with one season left. In addition to the doubles team, Noah Labarre reached the South State tournament and three courts were eliminated from the district tournament on third-set tiebreaks. For a program still in its infancy, Jabour said it was a great season. They have worked very hard and trust me. It's really impressive what they've done, Jabour said. I'm really proud of them. They worked very hard.

