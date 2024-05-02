Report: Mike Randolph out as head hockey coach at St. Thomas Academy





Former Duluth East boys hockey head coach Mike Randolph has reportedly been retired after three seasons as head coach of St. Thomas Academy boys hockey. Randolph confirmed to WDIO's Alicia Tipcke that he has no next steps planned at this time. According to a report from The Rink Live, Randolph's contract was not renewed by the school. They further stated that the school is looking to hire Wisconsin assistant head coach Mark Strobel as his replacement. In a letter to St. Thomas Academy families, school officials stated: It is well known that Cadets Hockey is one of Saint Thomas Academy's premier sports as it has won many state championships and opened doors for our Cadets to play in college hockey programs and the NHL. As we seek to build on this tradition of excellence, Coach Randolph and Saint Thomas Academy have mutually agreed to part ways. We are sincerely grateful to Coach Randolph for leading our teams to records over the past two years and encouraging our young men to act with character on and off the ice. His dedication, professionalism and coaching skills make it clear why he is a Hall of Fame coach. As we look to the future of our hockey program, we strongly believe that our student-athletes need the regular presence of their head coach on campus. We want someone who will be a strong and visible advocate for Saint Thomas Academy and our hockey program in the community, re-engage our alumni hockey players and connect with future cadets and their families. After a well-considered and thorough process, we have found our next head hockey coach who will lead the program to a higher level. We are excited to introduce you to him in the coming days and see him build relationships with Cadets past, present and future. Go Cadets! While with the Cadets, Randolph posted a 49-30-3 overall record, including a second-place finish in Section 3AA in the 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 seasons. In early January, Randolph recorded his 700th career win and went on to reach 707 wins, tying former Rochester Mayo head coach Lorne Grosso's record in career wins. Randolph spent 32 years at the helm of the Duluth East Greyhounds before stepping down in 2021. RELATED STORIES: For related stories: Mike Randolph Boys high school hockey

