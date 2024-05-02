WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. This year's Purdue Day of Giving, held on April 24, shattered records for Purdue Athletics. Following the Purdue men's basketball team's historic run to the national title game, which followed winning the Big Ten Championship in the regular season for the second consecutive year, Purdue Day of Giving offered Boilermaker fans the opportunity to celebrate the team's season commemorate and strengthen the club. the unprecedented momentum of the entire department. The Boilermaker community has collectively raised more than $13 million for Purdue student-athletes with a record participation of more than 2,700 gifts.

The Purdue for Life Foundation's annual 24-hour experience brings together more than 70 campus units, including all 18 Boilermaker sports programs. For the first time, the John Purdue Club (JPC), which is part of Purdue for lifeshared his stage with the Boilermakers Alliance in support of Purdue student-athletes. Consistent with Purdue's long-held values, the Boilermaker Alliance exists to empower Purdue student-athletes to use their name, image and likeness to become champions in their sports and communities. On Purdue Day of Giving, Boilermaker Alliance raised $1.3 million, which will have a significant impact on how the organization can connect Purdue student-athletes with local charity partners like Foragers And Another child for service projects.

Purdue Day of Giving also provided a platform for the JPC fundraising team to further educate its members about the Forging Ahead project that launched in September 2023. Forging Ahead is a campaign aimed at raising $18.69 million to fund a data-driven approach to recruiting, retaining and developing champion teams. Honoring Purdue's founding in 1869, the fundraising goal allowed for an immediate launch while also establishing a substantial endowment that will produce annual capital to support programming and staffing needs. To reflect the importance of the campaign to Purdue Athletics, those who donate to Forging Ahead will be rewarded with double Priority Points (two Priority Points per $100 for all cash gifts).

To recognize the men's basketball team's recent success, Purdue Day of Giving provided one-day reminders of the 2023-2024 men's basketball season exclusively to those who donated to the JPC's Forging Ahead campaign or the Boilermaker Alliance. Mementos ranged from authentic confetti from the 2023-24 season to NCAA Final Four team-issued watches.

Boilermakers around the world rallied to an extraordinary extent around the John Purdue Club and the Boilermaker Alliance. Record-breaking statistics for Purdue Athletics on Purdue Day of Giving 2024 include:

$13,001,766 committed (previous record was $9.3 million in 2022)

2,775 gifts

Second leading campus unit in terms of participation and amount raised

“When we returned from Phoenix, we wondered whether we would sit back and let this moment become a great run that we will remember forever, or whether we would challenge ourselves to build Boilermaker's momentum,” said Tim House, executive senior associate athletics director and associate vice president for development. “Ultimately, we unanimously agree that now is our time. The results speak for themselves, and we were not alone in our approach. The commitment shown at Purdue Day of Giving is a testament to Boilermakers' commitment to our mission as a championship-caliber organization that is outstanding in every respect.”

With two months left in the fiscal year, JPC fundraisers aim to once again fully support the $13.5 million annual scholarship for student-athletes, as the athletic department continues its relentless approach to providing every student-athlete with the opportunity to excel in the classroom. competition and community.

To celebrate JPC members and kick off the new 2024-2025 membership year, the John Purdue Club will return its annual JPC Day to the Birck Boilermaker Golf Complex on Saturday, June 1. The party starts with a golf scramble and pickleball tournament and ends with a 19e barbecue and live music. Special guests are expected to appear at each event as a way to say thank you for the continued support JPC members show to Purdue student-athletes.

For more information about membership in the John Purdue Club, please visit John Purdue Club website or contact the John Purdue Club office at 765.494.2582. For more information about Purdue Day of Giving, visit dayofgiving.purdue.edu.

