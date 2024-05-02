Sports
What impact did the spring transfer portal have on Ohio State football?
COLUMBUS, Ohio The transfer portal has officially closed and the Ohio State Buckeyes had a relatively quiet period this time around.
After losing 19 players over the winter, Ohio State lost just six this spring: running back Dallan Hayden, safeties JaHad Carter and Cedrick Hawkins, offensive lineman Enokk Vimahi, wide receiver Kyion Grayes and linebacker Nigel Hayes.
We talked about Hayden and Hawkins during our April mailbag, but Carter, Vimahi, Grayes, and Hayes were late additions to the portal, with the last three coming on the last day of the portal window, so here are a few thoughts on the departures and a few other topics after the spring.
Changes in graduate transfers could impact Will Howard: The portal has been easy for graduate transfers as they can come and go as they please, and it doesn't have to be during transfer periods. In our mailbag, I was asked what Howard could do if he lost the quarterback battle to Devin Brown. The rule at the time was that Howard could transfer anytime he wanted and still play this season, but that is no longer the case.
If Howard was planning on transferring and playing this season, he should have done so before April 30 like everyone else. He did not enter the portal, and with one year of eligibility remaining, he will finish his college career at Ohio State.
I still expect Howard to be the starter, but I thought it was important to clarify this since this changed just a few days after I got the question in the mailbag.
Impact on the transfers that left: Ohio State didn't lose much during this period. The biggest loss was Hayden, but none of the latter portal entrances were all that surprising.
Vimahi was a second-team mainstay at guard and never pushed for starting playing time. Hayes arrived from Northwestern last summer and was buried on the depth chart, and Grayes, a former four-star prospect and top-100 receiver, found himself on the depth chart and couldn't make many moves this spring.
Ohio State has about 80 scholarship players, which is a good thing because it can add pieces across the board. Vimahi is a big one because he opens up space on the line and gives Justin Frye a chance to address the team's biggest weakness with an addition or two. None of the transfers played more than 100 snaps last season, Vimahi had the most with 99 snaps.
Every team loses players in the transfer portal, but Ohio State has done a good job of maintaining its depth in this window.
One name that makes sense for the state of Ohio: There is one name I like in the portal: UCLA offensive lineman Bruno Fina.
According to the LA Times, he was UCLA's starting left tackle last season and played right guard in the spring. In an ideal world, Fina would give the Buckeyes some needed versatility with Josh Fryar, and Frye could have them compete over the summer for who should play guard and tackle.
Fina was a three-star recruit and his main recruiter was Frye in 2020. Also his previous coach was Chip Kelly. I'm not saying Ohio State has reached out, and that's for sure; I'm just mentioning a name that I found interesting. I expect Ohio State to become active in the portal soon.
Ohio State maintains depth through open portal window: The Buckeyes talked all spring about how important their depth would be this season, especially with the expanded College Football Playoff.
While some teams lost key depth in the portal, Ohio State has done well to retain every key piece of its roster outside of Hayden. This may seem like a small thing, but I'd say it's the biggest accomplishment this offseason for the Buckeyes.
They kept all five quarterbacks on the roster, and the defensive line is still loaded with talent, as are the receivers and cornerbacks.
We can officially say: Ohio State is loaded and we know nothing will change between now and the start of the season, barring a few injuries. But because Ohio State hasn't lost many players to the portal, it is well-positioned to deal with the injuries that occur during the offseason and during the regular season.
The transfer windows can be a stressful time for coaches who don't know what will happen to their squad in the coming weeks. However, Ohio State would do well to be open with its players about where they are on the depth chart and in their development. That is paying off.
Ohio State should be a top-three team in the preseason at worst.
A look at Ohio states' draft prospects for next year: There were a few key takeaways from this year's draft class.
Marvin Harrison Jr. became the fourth Ohio State receiver to be drafted in the first round in the last three years, and Emeka Egbuka should make that four straight years next year.
But only four Ohio State players were also drafted. Harrison went No. 4 to the Arizona Cardinals, Michael Hall Jr. was picked in the second round, Cade Stover went in the fourth round and Tommy Eichenberg was taken in the fifth round. All of these players expected to be drafted, but it was still the lowest number of Ohio State players since three were picked in 2013.
Part of the reason for the low number is the return of Ohio States' great junior class. There's a real chance Ohio State sees around 10 players drafted next year, with Denzel Burke and JT Tuimoloau leading that group.
The AthleticsDane Brugler had Burke and Tuimoloau as first-round picks in his early 2025 mock draft.
Regardless of where they stand before the season, the return of several prospects, combined with a strong group of sophomores who have taken a big step, means the Buckeyes can light up draft boards with a good season next year.
It's still extremely early, but it's hard to understand why Ohio State doesn't draft at least eight players considering Egbuka, Donovan Jackson, Seth McLaughlin, TreVeyon Henderson, Tuimoloau, Jack Sawyer, Burke and Tyleik Williams are locks.
(Top photo by Will Howard: Adam Cairns / USA Today)
