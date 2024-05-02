News – Table Tennis Queensland





PRESS RELEASE City of Moreton Bay signs as a major partner for the 2024 QLD Open Championship Thursday 2NL May 2024: Event Partnership – City of Moreton Bay and QLD Open Championship 2024 Table Tennis Queensland (TTQ) is pleased to announce City of Moreton Bay as Major Event Partner for the 2024 QLD Open Championships, to be held at Moreton Bay Table Tennis Club, Centenary Lakes Indoor Stadium, Caboolture 2024 from 1 to 2 June. This partnership with City of Moreton Bay and the 2024 QLD Open Championships is a great opportunity to promote one of the premier tournaments on the 2024 Table Tennis QLD events calendar, and the beautiful surroundings of Moreton Bay, which is just 30 minutes from Brisbane Airport is located. a short 1 hour drive from the Sunshine Coast Airport. Mayor Peter Flannery expressed his pride in the City of Moreton Bay's support for the event and was pleased to see the championships take place in Caboolture. “We are pleased to welcome the highly anticipated 2024 QLD Open Championships to our vibrant city,” said Mayor Peter Flannery. “The Council is proud to play a role in supporting high caliber events like this, as well as supporting our local sports clubs and promoting healthy and active lifestyles. “We welcome participants, spectators and supporters from across the state. Let us all embrace the beauty of our city and make the most of this exciting event in Moreton Bay.” TTQ Executive Officer Damon Selwyn said: “We are excited about this partnership with the City of Moreton Bay and one of our most prestigious tournaments on the 2024 events calendar. “We hope to use this partnership as a springboard to raise awareness not only of our major events, but also of the regions in which we host these events. “This partnership has enabled us to increase the prize money for the open singles category for men and women and support a marketing and awareness campaign to promote the event, the host venue and the city of Moreton Bay.” About table tennis Queensland Table Tennis Queensland is committed to increasing participation in table tennis at all levels, from young boys and girls to adults of all ages, and creating opportunities for talented athletes in Queensland to compete at the elite level. The Queensland Open Championship held in June is a key event on the state tournament circuit for the best players from Queensland and interstate to compete in an open championship in preparation for the National Championships in July. Click here for information on the 2024 QLD Open event

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tabletennisqld.org/news/media-release-2024-qld-open The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos