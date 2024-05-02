Sydney Cricket Ground accused of misleading new members





New members have been told that while they will not receive club cards, they can purchase up to 10 day tickets to a match, which cost $60 each for adults. The disgruntled new member said this showed that profits were the driving force behind the move. If there is a capacity issue and they want to let more members in, why are they still allowing people to buy 10 match passes? they said. They have chosen to prioritize profits over existing member benefits. The Members and Women's Pavilions at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Credit: Getty Images There are usually about 18,000 SCG members at any one time. Venues NSW could not confirm current figures, but in 2019 there were reportedly 27,000 people on the waiting list, and the call usually takes 13 years to receive. City of Sydney Councilor Lyndon Gannon, who has paid for years to be on the SCG membership waiting list, said Venues NSW should reconsider the policy. To now hear that it is a second-class membership, almost a second-class membership, is really disappointing, he said. What's next, they're going to give you a medium strength beer? Venues NSW was forced to consult lawyers on Wednesday after questions were raised over whether the removal of club cards was legal. The Sports Venues Authorities Regulations 2019 stipulate that regular SCG members are entitled to one member guest card and two club cards. Loading But it also states that Venues NSW may vary or waive the membership requirements or fees payable for membership generally or for a particular class of membership, if the variation or waiver appears to Venues NSW to be appropriate in the circumstances. given circumstances. The agency said this was within its rights and that the Melbourne Cricket Ground did not offer guest passes or club cards. Locations NSW makes changes to our membership programs from time to time, as permitted by our legislation, the report said. The SCG membership program has continued to evolve since it was first launched in 1878. The famous sports ground was formerly governed by the SCG Trust, once known as the state's most prestigious board. It was a magnet for movers and shakers from Sydney's politics, business and media. But in 2020 the government merged the SCG Trust with Venues NSW, which also looks after the Accor Stadium in the Olympic Park, and several other sports fields. Start the day with a summary of the most important and interesting stories, analyzes and insights of the day. Sign up for our Morning Edition newsletter.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.smh.com.au/national/nsw/cash-grab-elite-sydney-institution-accused-of-dudding-new-members-20240501-p5fnzd.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos