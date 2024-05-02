Sports
Deion Sanders needs to stop tweeting before Colorado football gets any messier
to sigh, It's May and we have to talk about Colorado football for all the wrong reasons. The college football offseason is in full swing and Colorado is looking to improve on a 4-8 season in which they dropped eight of their last nine games.
There has been a lot of talk about Colorado's roster turnover and head coach Deion Sanders has been making moves on the team since he was hired, and that lack of depth has become more and more of a problem as the season has gone on. On April 29, The Athletic's Max Olson wrote a story about some of the 53 players told to enter the transfer portal by Deion Sanders and Colorado before the 2023 season started, and some of the quotes made their way back to Boulder, leaving starting QB Shedeur Sanders responded on social media.
The initial reaction to Sanders' tweet is simple: it's okay not to tweet. I don't think this will affect Sanders' draft stock or anything, but it's more of a dumb thing to do. It's fine to leave the quotes as they are, without adding anything or anything like that.
On Wednesday, Deion Sanders made his presence known in the feedback for this story. It started off pretty well, when he defended Shedeur on social media:
However, it quickly turned into something else, and something I think is much worse.
We've quickly reached the point where everyone involved should probably stop tweeting. Deion defending his son is cool, it's something any father would do if their child were in Shedeur's place. However, belittling and criticizing former players on social media is definitely not the way to go. It's okay to just say what every coach says and call it rat poison or let everyone talk. Do the work here, but this is a bridge too far. A coach cannot ridicule players on social media.
The entire Deion Sanders/Colorado era was extremely fascinating, even if it was only one year. There are many shades of gray mixed in this gold and black. While the roster turnover is unprecedented at the Power 5 level, Colorado's program before Sanders was in a terrible spot, posting a 1-11 season. Getting Sanders and Colorado to 4-8 is impressive, even taking into account the late-season decline. But the way the roster was handed over is a much bigger problem, showing cracks in the program's potential instability.
Jettisoning dozens of players from the team and creating a depth problem in the first year was a big risk, especially if the goal is to bring in some transfers for a few years. This would be fine if the Buffaloes also did somewhat well in high school recruiting, but even that comes with some hiccups. Colorado ranks 15th in the Big 12 in the 247Sports recruiting rankings, and 80th overall. If you want to follow the On3 team rankings, Colorado is 57th overall and 12th in the conference. It's fine to bring in some transfers, but you need guys in those four-year cycles to raise the floor of the team and provide depth. That doesn't happen in Boulder, and it creates some sustainability issues.
Overall, the big lesson here is not to tweet, because some things are better off said behind closed doors.
|
