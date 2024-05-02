Sports
Bobcats finish second in NLL tennis
By Nicholas Huenefeld
Specially for the Sentinel-Tribune
PERRYSBURG – The Bowling Green boys tennis team battled high winds to finish second in the Northern Lakes League Cardinal Division tournament Wednesday at the Perrysburg Tennis Center, behind a trio of second-place finishes.
The Bobcats also lifted their performance to a second-place overall ranking in the NLL. Southview captured both crowns.
“We did a good job,” said 11th-year Bowling Green coach Andy Drumm. “We played against some opponents who got the best out of us, but we did quite well. I wouldn't say it was an A-type, but it was a BC-type performance.
Bowling Green competed for championships in second and third singles, as well as first doubles – all against Sylvania Southview.
Zack Mangan fell 6-0, 6-0 with the second single to Landon Vens.
“Zack did well,” Drumm said. “He played hard as always. He hits a lot of slices that can land in the heads of his opponents. Not today (with the wind), and Landon is a pretty good player. He's a tough player. He plays long points.”
At third singles, Caleb Goff lost 6-2, 6-1 to Jasjit Singh on the inside courts.
“Caleb is a tough player, he likes to play inside,” Drumm said. “He didn't play his best game today and struggled a bit. He didn't move the ball as well as he should have.”
In the first doubles match, the duo of Robby Seiffert and Keegan Kriska were defeated 6-2, 6-0 by Christian Faber and Maxwell Malinowski.
This is Kriska's first year at Bowling Green after transferring from a high school in Virginia, where he had to play both singles and doubles.
“It's a little different there,” Drumm said. “He's adapted and become a pretty solid doubles player. He brings a calm attitude.”
Outside of Goff, everyone else on the Bobcats played outside and battled the strong wind.
“It was tough out with the wind,” Drumm said. “Whoever adapted the quickest would win the match today. We were struggling with some of our services and our overhead costs. The wind is just strong there, because the wind comes over the building and spins around.”
Meanwhile, the duo of Trey Ladler and Jackson LaPointe took home a third-place finish with a win over Springfield in the consolation finals.
“I think we played well with the wind,” Ladler said. “We hit through our balls. The wind did cause some lob shots, so it was a bit difficult to follow the ball.”
Drumm said this season has been a learning curve for Ladler and LaPointe as it is the first time they have played together. The duo also splits up to play singles at sectionals.
On Wednesday, however, LaPointe said his team's return match lifted them to victory.
“The most important thing for us personally is that we kept fighting,” LaPointe said. “We were able to break them a few times and that gave us the advantage in the set and put them under pressure.”
At first singles, Aaron Hershberger fell to Cole Kinsey of Fremont Ross before finishing sixth.
“Aaron ran into a guy yesterday who was just having his best day,” Drumm said. “It was tough sledding at times. He fought so hard and missed the wrong points at the wrong times.”
BG went 6-6 in the regular season, including a 5-5 mark in NLL play.
“We played a pretty good, solid season,” said Drumm, who pointed out that his team battled through a lot of rain showers that mostly limited the team to just conference play.
In addition to Ladler and LaPointe playing singles at sectionals, the BG singles duo of Aaron Hershberger and Mangan will join forces to compete in doubles.
“The kids are tough players,” Drumm said. “They don't always have their best day, but they go out there and fight for every point and give everything they can. That's all I can ask for.”
