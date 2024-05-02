Edmonton Oilers punched their ticket to Round 2 with a 4-3 win over LA

Photo by Shaughn Butts / Shaugh butts

Article content The Oilers sealed the fate of the LA Kings for the third consecutive season, with a 4-3 victory in the decisive Game 5. That compares with the victories over Los Angeles in seven and six games earlier. Edmonton's special teams honestly overwhelmed the Kings in this series, including three goals on Wednesday that came on or seconds after a man advantage.

Article content On this evening, Leon Draisaitl took the game by the horns and dominated with a strong 60-yard run and two goals.

Article content But the Oilers defense also shined, allowing just five and six shots, respectively, in the final two periods and not allowing a power-play goal in the entire series. So the Oilers move forward and wait for the winner of Vancouver and Nashville. Here's the story of the tape Edmonton Oilers player rankings STUART SKINNER. 6. Complete misfortune at 1-1, which was an innocent dump-in that kicked wildly off a support post. Skinner had rightly left his crease to play the puck, but watched helplessly as it went straight into the slot where a waiting LA King knocked it home. That's no one's fault. Victim of a bad line change and poor defensive recognition that led to a Kings 2-on-1 at the (at the time) 2-1 start. A deflection with an empty net made it 4-3. A mediocre mark for Skinner, as his comrades were stingy, allowing only 21 shots. But a win in the series will taste no less sweet. And the fact that he didn't get hit by that wild deflection goal showed excellent maturity. CONNOR McDAVID. 7. Easily gained the upper hand on a heavy collision with Mikey Anderson midway through the 1st. Fed Draisaitl for a 1-timer on the PP, perhaps a sign of things to come. An excellent 2NL Period backtrack resulted in a PP, resulting in the 2-2. McDavid assisted on that marker with a pass to Draisaitl whose shot drove Rittich's glove over the goal line. Fed Leon was again at the bottom of the circle for the 3-2. Laser wrist shot in the 3rd stopped by the goalkeeper's toe. I tried to get one off the bar late from a bad angle.

Article content

Article content ADAM HENRIQUE. 5. Flatted Doughty with a 3rd Period hit. A few hits in 14 minutes of work. Smart, solid defensive play. There's not much you can do with the puck. ZACH HYMAN. 6. A tricky tip from an Ekholm shot in the 1st. His wall work pushed the puck loose to McDavid, whose pass gave Holloway another man advantage. Taped in a deflection off Nugent-Hopkins for the 4-2. +2. I lost the shot share battle by a mile, but that doesn't matter now that the series is won. DARNELL NURSE. 7. A shot aimed at the net created a chance halfway through the 1st. He put his man ahead to make it 2-1, which was fine, but couldn't block the main man's pass. Important blocked shot in the 2NL. Hard shot late in the 2NL of a nice McLeod pass. Too bad that from one point of view the 4-3 came in. High Dangers 4-2 5v5 and co-led the club in CF (15-15, 50%). CODE THIS. 7. Lower the book onto Grundstrom in the middle of the ice. Too late for his man at 2-1. Excellent stick-net side in the final seconds of the game. Big dangers 4-2 5v5. Continues to outperform his doubters. LEON DRAISAITL. 9. An absolute beast. Great backcheck erased a dangerous looking Moore run. Great back pass to Nugent-Hopkins, who drew a sharp call. Couldn't push the 1-timer past Riitich in the 2nd period PP. But he fired so hard on the next power play that the goaltender's glove drifted past the goal line. Make it 2-2 at that point. Threatened one of the most obvious holding penalties you will ever see. Then Leon scored it 3-2 on the ensuing PP with a 1-timer from the bottom of the circle. A strong backcheck in the 3rd. He and Ryan made a great play late in their own zone and then worked their way up the wall, forcing a king to pull him down. The fist pump that followed said it all. That play essentially sealed the deal. Led the team with 6 shots. Was great in every aspect of the game. Has scored 17 goals in 18 playoff games over LA over the past three postseasons. That is dominance. Named the 1st star.

Article content RYAN NUGENT-HOPKINS. 7. Shot pass created an early chance for Kane. Retrieved a puck in the D-zone and gave it to Kane, who brought it home in the sequence that led to the 1-0 score. Drawn a shaving penalty just before the 1st Pause. Good PK clearly. He got a good position up front and was rewarded when Bouchard's point shot deflected off him and simply sat in front of Zach Hyman for the 4-2. Let McDavid have a chance. 2 assists. EVANDER KANE. 7. Early chance for a deflection on a Nugent-Hopkins shot. Transported the puck onto the ice, after which he drove the net after a give & go with Kulak Kane and was rewarded with the 1-0. 2 shots, 2 hits over the opening 20. Another hard wrister early in the 2NL. Smart zone free in the 3rd. 3 hits, 4 shots. Very effective game. MATTIA'S EKHOLM. 6. A tough task for the veteran. It bent but did not break. A good point shot tipped by Hyman in the 1st. Heavy blow for Arvidsson on the 3rd. Big dangers 2-3 5v5. But he was tough and physical and certainly won many more battles than he lost. EVAN BOUCHARD. 8. Difficult 1st Period point shot with Rittich handcuffed. A PP shot almost went in front of Nugent-Hopkins. Three drawn 2NL Period assists, including a point shot off Nugent-Hopkins and in for the 4-2. An excellent stick-net side to prevent a goal late on. Had a great series. +2.

Article content RYAN McLEOD. 5. It was a bad line change at 2-1, but McLeod was on the ice and lost his man in the confusion. Fed Nurse for a shot late in the 2NL. Retrieved a puck from danger near the crease in the final seconds of period 2. 57% at the point. DYLAN HOLLOWAY. 5. Smart defensive stick sent a king shot wide. Excellent level of fighting along the wall ahead of another Oilers PP. Smart steal and shoot early in the 3rd. Effective. COREY PERRY. 5. An important zone clear with its centerman stick-less in the 1st. 1st Period recording. Whistled for a 2NL Period trip during which he also fell hard on the boards. He and Kane couldn't convert on a 3rd Period 2-on-1. BRETT OOR. 7. A give & go with Kane at 1-0. Couldn't convert a great effort from Janmark in the 3rd. Kulak didn't allow a single High Danger chance against 5v5. A quietly collected performance. VINCENT DESHARNAIS. 7. A big hit buried Moore along the end boards. Zero error on the 1-1. Won a great board battle on a 2NL Period PK allowed Nugent-Hopkins to clear the zone. Like his partner, 0 HDSCs against. DERK RIAN. 6. On the ice to seal the win and broke his stick deep in the Oilers zone. But he made a brave move along the wall to knock the puck loose, sending Leon Draisaitl leaping toward the empty net. Big play. 67% on draws.

Article content WARREN FOEGELE. 4. Hard drive to the net later in the 1st.Good defensive stick in the 2NL. Correctly whistled for s 2NL Period trip, but the LA player was also punished for embellishment. MATTIAS JANMARK. 6. Drop low for a shot block in the 1st. Fired a straight shot from the closing high. An excellent steal and rag on a shortened 2NL Period PK. Nijverheid created a chance for Kulak in the 3rd. We do not judge the technical staff The hockey cult. But it would be unfair not to credit the Oilers staff for the work leading up to and during this series. There was little to pick. Find me on Threads @kleavins, on Instagram at LeavinsOnHockey, Mastodon at [email protected]and X @KurtLeavins. Recently at The Cult McCURDY: Leon Draisaitl brings the D when the Oilers need it most. STAPLES: Why did some people want to run Cody Ceci out of town? McCURDY: Oilers add high-flying Condors to join Edmonton Black Aces STAPLES: Skinner quits, Bouchard bombs in Game 4, LA win LEAVINS: 9 things

Article content