Table tennis players will be hunting for Olympic slots against regional rivals





Table tennis HA NI The Vit Nam table tennis quartet will look for their Olympic berth in the Southeast Asia Regional Qualifier from May 8 to 10 in Bangkok, Thailand. They are Nguyen Anh T and inh Anh Hong in the men's singles and Mai Hong M Trang and Nguyen Khoa Diu Khnh in the women's singles. Trang is the defending champion of the National Championship and the National Sports Games, and Khnh is the reigning champion of the National Top Stars Table Tennis Tournament. T is the 32nd SEA Games silver medalist and national champion, and Hong is the runner-up in the national championship and top star tournament. He is also the 32nd SEA Games mixed doubles champion. In addition to two Vietnamese players, the male competitions also include ten athletes from Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia and the Philippines. Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vit Nam are represented in the women's pool. This is the only qualification that Vietnamese players must participate in to seek their place for Paris. However, their task is tough as only winners qualify. Vit Nam Table Tennis Federation (VTTF) secretary general Phan Anh Tun said it would be difficult to qualify as Singapore will send their SEA Games defending champions Izaac Quek (male) and Zeng Jian (female) to Thailand. He said the duo and many other players from Singapore have participated in many international tournaments back to back and are confident at the Southeast Asian level. Head coach of Kin Quc, a two-time Olympian, also said that although Vietnamese players had their chance, they had to be careful and treat every match in the Bangkok tournament as a final. And they also needed a bit of luck to qualify, he added. It will be my first time participating in an Olympic qualifier,” said Tu, who has just finished a month-long intensive training in China. “I have trained hard to prepare for this match. In Bangkok I will try to show my best against powerful rivals in the region.” VTTF has announced a major bonus of VN100 million for every Olympic spot earned in Thailand. VTTF president Nguyn A total of 172 athletes, 70 of them in singles, will participate in the table tennis competition in Paris 2024. The table tennis competition will take place from July 27 to August 10, with the first final on July 30 at the South Paris Arena, an exhibition and conference center that will be a key hub during the Paris 2024 Games. VNS

