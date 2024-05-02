T20 Hospitality: Upgrade your Falcons experience





Matchday Hospitality is now available to book for the 2024 season, with a wide range of options to suit every group. Prices start from just £50 per person, Derbyshire hospitality combines exciting action with an award-winning matchday experience and the comfort provided by our first-class events team. With summer approaching, Derbyshire has added two mid-range hospitality packages for white-ball matches at The County Ground, while a variety of premium packages are now also available. The Pitch-side package puts you closer to the action than ever before, with exclusive padded pavilion seating so you can experience the Derbyshire action from the edge of the border. The package includes Hospitality match day and parking tickets, a drink on arrival, an informal buffet and much more. Find out more

Book now Derbyshire have also launched two themed friends and family packs for this summer's Vitality Blast T20 match. The match against Birmingham Bears on Sunday 16 June will celebrate Father's Day, with hospitality in the Marquee at The County Ground. The Falcons final T20 home match of the season on Friday 19 July will also have a special hospitality theme, with a Summer BBQ Night taking place so you can enjoy some mouth-watering cricket with a delectable food offering. Both packages start from just 60 + VAT per. Private Box Hospitality is available for the East Midlands Derby against Notts Outlaws on Friday 7 June, the Metro Bank One Day International between England Women and Pakistan Women on Thursday 23 May, and all four-day County Championship matches in Derby this summer. Find out more

Book now Jimmy Drew, Commercial Manager at Derbyshire, said: New Year's Eve means summer is just around the corner, and we're delighted to be expanding our catering catalog and offering more packages than ever before. We regularly receive great feedback from our local partners about their hospitality experiences with us, and with the addition of these new packages for 2024 it gives us the opportunity to try some new and exciting things, whilst continuing to maintain the excellent service and standards maintain that our customers expect. For those not looking for hospitality but still want to experience T20 cricket at The County Ground, Derbyshire offers tailor-made group discounts for local clubs, schools and businesses. E-mail [email protected] to find out more.

