Sports
Gator transfer Trevor Etienne brings a different look to UGA football RBs
It's been a few down years for RBU as Georgia football likes to refer to itself.
At least when it comes to the NFL Draft.
Georgia has gone back-to-back years without a running back in the first two rounds of the draft for the first time since 2016 and 2017.
The school produced running backs who went in the first round in 2015 with Todd Gurley and in 2018 with Sony Michel and in the second round in 2018 with Nick Chubb, in 2020 with DAndre Swift and in 2022 with James Cook.
Kenny McIntosh was a seventh-round pick in 2023. Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards were undrafted this year before signing as free agents.
Trevor Etienne, a transfer from Florida, will have a chance to change that with a big junior season with the Bulldogs, where he will be a crucial part of the offense.
He's a good back, Georgia coach Kirby Smart said after the spring game on G-Day. He's explosive. He is quick in and out of the hole. It's different from what we've had. I think the Swift analogy is good, and the Cook analogy is good.
If Etienne doesn't go as high in the draft as Cook or Swift, second-rounder Jonathon Brooks of Texas, who wasn't taken until the third round this year, could end up in Zamir White's range in 2022 when he went in the fourth round went. .
“I think he's going to bring a lot of explosiveness,” said wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, a former teammate of Etiennes' at Florida who was picked by the 49ers in the first round last week. He is an explosive runner. He can play explosively every time he has the ball in his hands.
The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Etienne showed a good burst on G-Day with a run to center on a day when he had 24 rushing yards on 4 carries and flashed pass-catching ability out of the backfield with 3 catches for 33 yards.
On the field, you know what he can do, offensive tackle Earnest Greene said. He's a really good back. Really explosive, really good eyes, good vision. Trying to set up the holes.
Trajan Jeffcoat, a defensive lineman, was part of a Missouri defense that Etienne rushed for 88 yards on 10 carries in 2022, including a 39-yard run. Jeffcoat transferred to Arkansas and watched Etienne rush for 80 yards on 12 carries against the Razorbacks last season, including a 26-yard touchdown run.
He can find some holes and address them, Jeffcoat said.
Defensive tackle Jordan Jefferson, a fourth-round pick out of Jacksonville, watched Etienne rush from close range on a day when he had touchdowns of 7, 21 and 5 in a 52-35 LSU win last season.
“Trevors is really a great player,” Jefferson said. Twitchy, has speed.
Etienne came to Georgia after rushing for 1,472 yards and 15 touchdowns with 30 catches for 238 yards and a touchdown in two seasons at Florida, but also with a reputation for improving pass protection.
He takes great pride in working on his protection, Smart said. He teaches the offense. I mean, look, the guy has been a good SEC player for two years. It's not like he's a freshman.
Etienne faces a suspension when Georgia opens the season against Clemson in Atlanta following his arrest for drunken driving and reckless driving on March 24.
“I'm proud of the way he's handled everything since his deal,” Smart said.
Players have continued to praise what he brought to the program.
He's great for the locker room, a real glue guy, Greene said. Always brings the energy.
Smart said this spring: In terms of his effort and practice habits, we have encouraged him to make great efforts, running the ball past the last defender. He's a sponge. He absorbed that. He enjoys being pushed.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.onlineathens.com/story/sports/college/bulldogs-extra/2024/05/01/georgia-football-trevor-etienne-kirby-smart-florida-gators/73468606007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Reconstruction reveals face of Neanderthal specimen Shanidar Z
- Gator transfer Trevor Etienne brings a different look to UGA football RBs
- Microsoft vs. AWS vs. Google Cloud Q1 2024 Earnings Showdown
- Coping with Washington DC's severe allergy season: Expert tips and strategies
- European travel strike: Flight and train disruptions expected in April and May
- Kiki's Delivery Service actor arrested in double homicide case
- Google Home – Error when trying to integrate with frontend
- 2024 election in India: on the campaign trail with Modi, the popular but divisive leader
- Turkish police arrest more than 200 people after clashes with May Day protesters – Journal
- Has Irrfan Khan left Bollywood for Malayalam films? Wife Sutapa Sikdar reveals
- T20 Hospitality: Upgrade your Falcons experience
- Access Google Cloud from HCP Terraform using Workload Identity