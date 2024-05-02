Gator transfer Trevor Etienne brings a different look to UGA football RBs

It's been a few down years for RBU as Georgia football likes to refer to itself.

At least when it comes to the NFL Draft.

Georgia has gone back-to-back years without a running back in the first two rounds of the draft for the first time since 2016 and 2017.

The school produced running backs who went in the first round in 2015 with Todd Gurley and in 2018 with Sony Michel and in the second round in 2018 with Nick Chubb, in 2020 with DAndre Swift and in 2022 with James Cook.

Kenny McIntosh was a seventh-round pick in 2023. Kendall Milton and Daijun Edwards were undrafted this year before signing as free agents.

Trevor Etienne, a transfer from Florida, will have a chance to change that with a big junior season with the Bulldogs, where he will be a crucial part of the offense.

He's a good back, Georgia coach Kirby Smart said after the spring game on G-Day. He's explosive. He is quick in and out of the hole. It's different from what we've had. I think the Swift analogy is good, and the Cook analogy is good.

If Etienne doesn't go as high in the draft as Cook or Swift, second-rounder Jonathon Brooks of Texas, who wasn't taken until the third round this year, could end up in Zamir White's range in 2022 when he went in the fourth round went. .

“I think he's going to bring a lot of explosiveness,” said wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, a former teammate of Etiennes' at Florida who was picked by the 49ers in the first round last week. He is an explosive runner. He can play explosively every time he has the ball in his hands.

The 6-foot-4, 205-pound Etienne showed a good burst on G-Day with a run to center on a day when he had 24 rushing yards on 4 carries and flashed pass-catching ability out of the backfield with 3 catches for 33 yards.

On the field, you know what he can do, offensive tackle Earnest Greene said. He's a really good back. Really explosive, really good eyes, good vision. Trying to set up the holes.

Trajan Jeffcoat, a defensive lineman, was part of a Missouri defense that Etienne rushed for 88 yards on 10 carries in 2022, including a 39-yard run. Jeffcoat transferred to Arkansas and watched Etienne rush for 80 yards on 12 carries against the Razorbacks last season, including a 26-yard touchdown run.

He can find some holes and address them, Jeffcoat said.

Defensive tackle Jordan Jefferson, a fourth-round pick out of Jacksonville, watched Etienne rush from close range on a day when he had touchdowns of 7, 21 and 5 in a 52-35 LSU win last season.

“Trevors is really a great player,” Jefferson said. Twitchy, has speed.

Etienne came to Georgia after rushing for 1,472 yards and 15 touchdowns with 30 catches for 238 yards and a touchdown in two seasons at Florida, but also with a reputation for improving pass protection.

He takes great pride in working on his protection, Smart said. He teaches the offense. I mean, look, the guy has been a good SEC player for two years. It's not like he's a freshman.

Etienne faces a suspension when Georgia opens the season against Clemson in Atlanta following his arrest for drunken driving and reckless driving on March 24.

“I'm proud of the way he's handled everything since his deal,” Smart said.

Players have continued to praise what he brought to the program.

He's great for the locker room, a real glue guy, Greene said. Always brings the energy.

Smart said this spring: In terms of his effort and practice habits, we have encouraged him to make great efforts, running the ball past the last defender. He's a sponge. He absorbed that. He enjoys being pushed.