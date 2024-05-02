Division III Women's Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point – May 1





The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) today released the Tennis-Point-sponsored ITA Division III Womens National Team, Singles and Doubles Computerized Rankings and Regional Team Rankings for May 1, 2024. For more information on how these automated rankings are calculated, visit our ITA Rankings Explained page, which provides information on the algorithm and other factors used to determine these national team rankings. National rankings Regional rankings Atlantic South Rankings | Central rankings | Northeast Rankings | Western Rankings ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Atlantic Regional Rankings

Top 10 team rankings

May 1, 2024 Rank Team 1 Emory 2 John Hopkins 3 Washington and Lee 4 Carnegie Mellon 5 Christopher Nieuwpoort 6 Sewanee 7 Mary Washington 8 Haverford 9 Swarthmore 10 Averett ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Atlantic Regional Rankings

Top 20 Singles Rankings

May 1, 2024 Rank Player Team 1 Emily Kantrovitz Emory 2 Ana Cristina Perez Emory 3 Sarah Yang Carnegie Mellon 4 Danna Taylor Carnegie Mellon 5 Brooke Despriet Sewanee 6 Ilayda Baykan Emory 7 Mary Beth Hurley John Hopkins 8 Gabi Moss Washington and Lee 9 Divya Venkatarama Carnegie Mellon 10 Izzy Antanavicius Emory 11 Ashley Chang John Hopkins 12 Sydney Langer John Hopkins 13 Lauren Long Washington and Lee 14 Alyssa Margolin Emory 15 Raine Weiss Christopher Nieuwpoort 16 Yanire Marte Emory 17 Lena Kersten Randolf 18 Natalie Williams Swarthmore 19 Iris Berman Emory 20 Sara Kuiper Salisbury ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Atlantic Regional Rankings

Top 10 Double Rankings

May 1, 2024 Rank Player 1 Player 2 Team 1 Brooke Despriet Katherine Petty Sewanee 2 Ana Cristina Perez Emily Kantrovitz Emory 3 Hanna Kimmey Amanda Hagino Mary Washington 4 Tessa Trate Raine Weiss Christopher Nieuwpoort 5 Gabi Moss Lauren Long Washington and Lee 6 Zoe Angell Danna Taylor Carnegie Mellon 7 Ashley Chang Sophia Kim John Hopkins 8 Russano Abbey Ellie Esterowitz Haverford 9 Kamila Wong Sydney Langer John Hopkins 10 Iris Berman Eliza McPherron Emory ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Central regional rankings

Top 10 team rankings

May 1, 2024 Rank Team 1 University of Chicago 2 Washington University in St. Louis 3 Case Western Reserve University 4 Carleton College 5 Grinnell College 6 Kenyon College 7 Gustavus Adolphus College 8 Denison University 9 Bethel University 10 North Central College ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Central regional rankings

Top 20 Singles Rankings

May 1, 2024 Rank Player Team 1 Sylwia Mikos University of Chicago 2 Hanna Kassaie Case Western Reserve University 3 Rena Lin University of Chicago 4 Eleni Lazaridou Kenyon College 5 Nika Vesely University of Chicago 6 Karen Gao Washington University in St. Louis 7 Lily McCloskey Case Western Reserve University 8 Eleanor Sagittarius Washington University in St. Louis 9 Allaire Berl Kenyon College 10 Shianno Guo University of Chicago 11 Cassandra Lee Wisconsin-Whitewater 12 Maria France Hose Carleton College 13 Brooke Pedersen University of Chicago 14 Nina Moravek Washington University in St. Louis 15 Abigail Penados North Central College 16 Emily Chiasson Washington University in St. Louis 17 Amelia Asfaw Carleton College 18 Maggie Shoemaker Calvin College 19 Delaney Minnema Calvin College 20 Delaney Canning Wheaton College ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Central regional rankings

Top 10 doubles rankings

May 1, 2024 Rank Player 1 Player 2 Team 1 Rena Lin Olivia Mikos University of Chicago 2 Lily McCloskey Hanna Kassaie Case Western Reserve University 3 Sylwia Mikos Shianna Guo University of Chicago 4 Karen Gao Eleanor Sagittarius Washington University in St. Louis 5 Amber Edmonds Eliana Hanna Washington University in St. Louis 6 Eleni Lazariduo Allaire Berl Kenyon College 7 Natalie Bassett Abigail Penados North Central College 8 Kendall Schrader Caroline Lopez Denison University 9 Amelia Asfaw Mary Frances Hose Carleton College 10 Nika Vesely Lauren Khou University of Chicago ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Northeast Regional Rankings

Top 10 team rankings

May 1, 2024 Rank Team 1 Wesleyan 2 Middlebury 3 Williams 4 OF 5 Amherst 6 Tufts 7 Babson 8 Bowdoin 9 Brandeis 10 Vassar ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Northeast Regional Rankings

Top 20 Singles Rankings

May 1, 2024 Rank Player Team 1 Mattia Cristiani Babson 2 Olivia Soffer Babson 3 Caitlyn Ferrante Wesleyan 4 Sarah Jongberg Wesleyan 5 Erica Ekstrand Williams 6 Shared by Friedman Amherst 7 Katja Herder Johnson OF 8 Annabelle Siegel Williams 9 Zoe Kava Tufts 10 Sahana Raman Middlebury 11 Jimena Menendez N.Y.U 12 Yuu Ishikawa Williams 13 Erin McCusker Vassar 14 Samantha Riordan Colby 15 Lulu Wu Middlebury 16 Hanged way Bowdoin 17 Amy Cui Amherst 18 Rebecca Lim Tufts 19 Kira Kronenberg Rochester Institute of Technology 20 Jay Lu OF ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Northeast Regional Rankings

Top 10 doubles rankings

May 1, 2024 Rank Player 1 Player 2 Team 1 Olivia Soffer Mattia Cristiani Babson 2 Bhakti Parwani Rebecca Suarez Brandeis 3 Erica Ekstrand Yuu Ishikawa Williams 4 Shared by Friedman Lily Dounchis Amherst 5 Caitlyn Ferrante Sara Jongber Wesleyan 6 Kim Lee Jay Lu OF 7 Natalie Hu Stephanie Woodbury Tufts 8 Dakota Fordham Isabelle Hartman N.Y.U 9 Alaina Kolli Artemis soles OF 10 Amy Delman Sahana Raman Middlebury ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Western Regional Rankings

Top 10 team rankings

May 1, 2024 Rank Team 1 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 2 Pomona Pitzer 3 Trinity (TX) 4 Redlands 5 Caltech 6 UC Santa Cruz 7 Kapman 8 Southwestern (TX) 9 Whitman 10 Texas-Dallas ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Western Regional Rankings

Top 20 Singles Rankings

May 1, 2024 Rank Player Team 1 Angie Zhou Pomona Pitzer 2 Lindsay Eisenman Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 3 Audrey Yoon Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 4 Maegan Deng Redlands 5 Lauren Rha Pomona Pitzer 6 Alisha Chulani Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 7 Ruth Hill Trinity (TX) 8 Alexis Golin Kapman 9 Cassidy Binder Pacific Ocean (OR) 10 MariCarmen Bufkin Cal Lutheran 11 Yuiko Rayna Redlands 12 Nyakiriri Kanefu Pomona Pitzer 13 Sydnie Binder Pacific Ocean (OR) 14 Teleya Blunt Whitman 15 Ella Brissett Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 16 Marissa Markey Pomona Pitzer 17 Olivia Rockwood Redlands 18 Emily Zhang Caltech 19 Christina Lee Whitman 20 Call Zhou UC Santa Cruz ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point Western Regional Rankings

Top 10 doubles rankings

May 1, 2024 Rank Player 1 Player 2 Team 1 Nikolina Batoshvili Alisha Chulani Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 2 Lauren Rha Nina Yes Pomona Pitzer 3 Maegan Deng Olivia Rockwood Redlands 4 Ruth Hill Olivia Kim Trinity (Texas) 5 Ella Brissett Lindsay Eisenman Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 6 Angie Zhou Nyakiriri Kanefu Pomona Pitzer 7 Angie Zhou Marissa Markey Pomona Pitzer 8 Erika Synoski Maria Young Southwestern (Texas) 9 Cassidy Binder Sydnie Binder Pacific Ocean (OR) 10 Alisha Chulani Audrey Yoon Claremont-Mudd-Scripps – Advertisement –

