Division III Women's Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point – May 1

The Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA) today released the Tennis-Point-sponsored ITA Division III Womens National Team, Singles and Doubles Computerized Rankings and Regional Team Rankings for May 1, 2024.
National rankings
Regional rankings
ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
- Atlantic Regional Rankings
- Top 10 team rankings
- May 1, 2024
|Rank
|Team
|1
|Emory
|2
|John Hopkins
|3
|Washington and Lee
|4
|Carnegie Mellon
|5
|Christopher Nieuwpoort
|6
|Sewanee
|7
|Mary Washington
|8
|Haverford
|9
|Swarthmore
|10
|Averett
ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
- Atlantic Regional Rankings
- Top 20 Singles Rankings
- May 1, 2024
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|1
|Emily Kantrovitz
|Emory
|2
|Ana Cristina Perez
|Emory
|3
|Sarah Yang
|Carnegie Mellon
|4
|Danna Taylor
|Carnegie Mellon
|5
|Brooke Despriet
|Sewanee
|6
|Ilayda Baykan
|Emory
|7
|Mary Beth Hurley
|John Hopkins
|8
|Gabi Moss
|Washington and Lee
|9
|Divya Venkatarama
|Carnegie Mellon
|10
|Izzy Antanavicius
|Emory
|11
|Ashley Chang
|John Hopkins
|12
|Sydney Langer
|John Hopkins
|13
|Lauren Long
|Washington and Lee
|14
|Alyssa Margolin
|Emory
|15
|Raine Weiss
|Christopher Nieuwpoort
|16
|Yanire Marte
|Emory
|17
|Lena Kersten
|Randolf
|18
|Natalie Williams
|Swarthmore
|19
|Iris Berman
|Emory
|20
|Sara Kuiper
|Salisbury
ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
- Atlantic Regional Rankings
- Top 10 Double Rankings
- May 1, 2024
|Rank
|Player 1
|Player 2
|Team
|1
|Brooke Despriet
|Katherine Petty
|Sewanee
|2
|Ana Cristina Perez
|Emily Kantrovitz
|Emory
|3
|Hanna Kimmey
|Amanda Hagino
|Mary Washington
|4
|Tessa Trate
|Raine Weiss
|Christopher Nieuwpoort
|5
|Gabi Moss
|Lauren Long
|Washington and Lee
|6
|Zoe Angell
|Danna Taylor
|Carnegie Mellon
|7
|Ashley Chang
|Sophia Kim
|John Hopkins
|8
|Russano Abbey
|Ellie Esterowitz
|Haverford
|9
|Kamila Wong
|Sydney Langer
|John Hopkins
|10
|Iris Berman
|Eliza McPherron
|Emory
ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
- Central regional rankings
- Top 10 team rankings
- May 1, 2024
|Rank
|Team
|1
|University of Chicago
|2
|Washington University in St. Louis
|3
|Case Western Reserve University
|4
|Carleton College
|5
|Grinnell College
|6
|Kenyon College
|7
|Gustavus Adolphus College
|8
|Denison University
|9
|Bethel University
|10
|North Central College
ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
- Central regional rankings
- Top 20 Singles Rankings
- May 1, 2024
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|1
|Sylwia Mikos
|University of Chicago
|2
|Hanna Kassaie
|Case Western Reserve University
|3
|Rena Lin
|University of Chicago
|4
|Eleni Lazaridou
|Kenyon College
|5
|Nika Vesely
|University of Chicago
|6
|Karen Gao
|Washington University in St. Louis
|7
|Lily McCloskey
|Case Western Reserve University
|8
|Eleanor Sagittarius
|Washington University in St. Louis
|9
|Allaire Berl
|Kenyon College
|10
|Shianno Guo
|University of Chicago
|11
|Cassandra Lee
|Wisconsin-Whitewater
|12
|Maria France Hose
|Carleton College
|13
|Brooke Pedersen
|University of Chicago
|14
|Nina Moravek
|Washington University in St. Louis
|15
|Abigail Penados
|North Central College
|16
|Emily Chiasson
|Washington University in St. Louis
|17
|Amelia Asfaw
|Carleton College
|18
|Maggie Shoemaker
|Calvin College
|19
|Delaney Minnema
|Calvin College
|20
|Delaney Canning
|Wheaton College
ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
- Central regional rankings
- Top 10 doubles rankings
- May 1, 2024
|Rank
|Player 1
|Player 2
|Team
|1
|Rena Lin
|Olivia Mikos
|University of Chicago
|2
|Lily McCloskey
|Hanna Kassaie
|Case Western Reserve University
|3
|Sylwia Mikos
|Shianna Guo
|University of Chicago
|4
|Karen Gao
|Eleanor Sagittarius
|Washington University in St. Louis
|5
|Amber Edmonds
|Eliana Hanna
|Washington University in St. Louis
|6
|Eleni Lazariduo
|Allaire Berl
|Kenyon College
|7
|Natalie Bassett
|Abigail Penados
|North Central College
|8
|Kendall Schrader
|Caroline Lopez
|Denison University
|9
|Amelia Asfaw
|Mary Frances Hose
|Carleton College
|10
|Nika Vesely
|Lauren Khou
|University of Chicago
ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
- Northeast Regional Rankings
- Top 10 team rankings
- May 1, 2024
|Rank
|Team
|1
|Wesleyan
|2
|Middlebury
|3
|Williams
|4
|OF
|5
|Amherst
|6
|Tufts
|7
|Babson
|8
|Bowdoin
|9
|Brandeis
|10
|Vassar
ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
- Northeast Regional Rankings
- Top 20 Singles Rankings
- May 1, 2024
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|1
|Mattia Cristiani
|Babson
|2
|Olivia Soffer
|Babson
|3
|Caitlyn Ferrante
|Wesleyan
|4
|Sarah Jongberg
|Wesleyan
|5
|Erica Ekstrand
|Williams
|6
|Shared by Friedman
|Amherst
|7
|Katja Herder Johnson
|OF
|8
|Annabelle Siegel
|Williams
|9
|Zoe Kava
|Tufts
|10
|Sahana Raman
|Middlebury
|11
|Jimena Menendez
|N.Y.U
|12
|Yuu Ishikawa
|Williams
|13
|Erin McCusker
|Vassar
|14
|Samantha Riordan
|Colby
|15
|Lulu Wu
|Middlebury
|16
|Hanged way
|Bowdoin
|17
|Amy Cui
|Amherst
|18
|Rebecca Lim
|Tufts
|19
|Kira Kronenberg
|Rochester Institute of Technology
|20
|Jay Lu
|OF
ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
- Northeast Regional Rankings
- Top 10 doubles rankings
- May 1, 2024
|Rank
|Player 1
|Player 2
|Team
|1
|Olivia Soffer
|Mattia Cristiani
|Babson
|2
|Bhakti Parwani
|Rebecca Suarez
|Brandeis
|3
|Erica Ekstrand
|Yuu Ishikawa
|Williams
|4
|Shared by Friedman
|Lily Dounchis
|Amherst
|5
|Caitlyn Ferrante
|Sara Jongber
|Wesleyan
|6
|Kim Lee
|Jay Lu
|OF
|7
|Natalie Hu
|Stephanie Woodbury
|Tufts
|8
|Dakota Fordham
|Isabelle Hartman
|N.Y.U
|9
|Alaina Kolli
|Artemis soles
|OF
|10
|Amy Delman
|Sahana Raman
|Middlebury
ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
- Western Regional Rankings
- Top 10 team rankings
- May 1, 2024
|Rank
|Team
|1
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|2
|Pomona Pitzer
|3
|Trinity (TX)
|4
|Redlands
|5
|Caltech
|6
|UC Santa Cruz
|7
|Kapman
|8
|Southwestern (TX)
|9
|Whitman
|10
|Texas-Dallas
ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
- Western Regional Rankings
- Top 20 Singles Rankings
- May 1, 2024
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|1
|Angie Zhou
|Pomona Pitzer
|2
|Lindsay Eisenman
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|3
|Audrey Yoon
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|4
|Maegan Deng
|Redlands
|5
|Lauren Rha
|Pomona Pitzer
|6
|Alisha Chulani
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|7
|Ruth Hill
|Trinity (TX)
|8
|Alexis Golin
|Kapman
|9
|Cassidy Binder
|Pacific Ocean (OR)
|10
|MariCarmen Bufkin
|Cal Lutheran
|11
|Yuiko Rayna
|Redlands
|12
|Nyakiriri Kanefu
|Pomona Pitzer
|13
|Sydnie Binder
|Pacific Ocean (OR)
|14
|Teleya Blunt
|Whitman
|15
|Ella Brissett
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|16
|Marissa Markey
|Pomona Pitzer
|17
|Olivia Rockwood
|Redlands
|18
|Emily Zhang
|Caltech
|19
|Christina Lee
|Whitman
|20
|Call Zhou
|UC Santa Cruz
ITA Collegiate Tennis Rankings sponsored by Tennis-Point
- Western Regional Rankings
- Top 10 doubles rankings
- May 1, 2024
|Rank
|Player 1
|Player 2
|Team
|1
|Nikolina Batoshvili
|Alisha Chulani
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|2
|Lauren Rha
|Nina Yes
|Pomona Pitzer
|3
|Maegan Deng
|Olivia Rockwood
|Redlands
|4
|Ruth Hill
|Olivia Kim
|Trinity (Texas)
|5
|Ella Brissett
|Lindsay Eisenman
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|6
|Angie Zhou
|Nyakiriri Kanefu
|Pomona Pitzer
|7
|Angie Zhou
|Marissa Markey
|Pomona Pitzer
|8
|Erika Synoski
|Maria Young
|Southwestern (Texas)
|9
|Cassidy Binder
|Sydnie Binder
|Pacific Ocean (OR)
|10
|Alisha Chulani
|Audrey Yoon
|Claremont-Mudd-Scripps
|
