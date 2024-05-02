No. 13 Men's Golf earns No. 3 seed in NCAA Austin Regional





Austin, Texas The No. 13 University of Texas men's golf team is the No. 3 seed in the NCAA Austin Regional, the NCAA and Golf Channel announced during their Selection Show on Wednesday. The Longhorns are one of thirteen teams competing at the University of Texas Golf Club from Monday, May 13 through Wednesday, May 15. 10 individual players will also participate in the 54-hole tournament. The top five teams and the lowest ranked person not on the five Austin Regional qualifying teams will advance to the NCAA Championship, scheduled for May 24-29 at Omni La Costa in Carlsbad, California. The Austin regional field includes (in order of ranking with the leaderboard, powered by the Clippd rankings in parentheses): Tennessee (5), Arkansas (8), TEXAS (13), Georgia (20), Wake Forest (29), Notre Dame (32), UNC Greensboro (41), BYU (44), Utah (54), San Jose State (60), Grand Canyon (71), Arkansas State (90) and Kansas City (142). Links and start times for the Austin Regional will be announced at a later date. Eighty-one teams and 45 individuals will compete at six NCAA regional championships across the country. Three of the regions will host 13 teams and 10 individuals, while the other three will each feature 14 teams and five individuals. Texas enters the NCAA Regionals on a streak of 16 consecutive NCAA Championship appearances, the longest current streak in NCAA Division I men's golf. The Longhorns have won four national titles in program history, having won the team championship in 1971, 1972, 2012 and 2022. NCAA Austin Regional Participating Teams (in running order) Seed School 1. Tennessee 2. Arkansas 3. TEXAS (host) 4. Georgia 5. Wake up forest 6. Our lady 7. UNC Greensboro 8. BYU 9. Utah 10. San Jose State 11. Grand Canyon 12. The state of Arkansas 13. Kansas City NCAA Austin Regional Individual Competitors (Seed Order) Gustav Frimodt, TCU Luke Gutschewski, Iowa State Hunter Bott, UTSA Cooper Schultz, State of Kansas Kobe Valociek, Virginia Tech Joseph Sullivan, Florida Gulf Coast Erik Jansson, Jacksonville State Justin Biwer, Colorado Alexandre Vandermoten, Jacksonville Peicheng Chen, St. John's

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://texassports.com/news/2024/5/1/mens-golf-no-13-mens-golf-earns-no-3-seed-in-ncaa-austin-regional.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos