Cricket World Cup 'stepping stone' to building American fan base for the Olympics





LOS ANGELES – Next month's T20 World Cup will help build cricket's profile and popularity in the United States ahead of its appearance at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, the sport's world body said. The showpiece 20-over event will be jointly hosted by the West Indies and the United States in June, with New York, Florida and Dallas among the venues. The International Cricket Council (ICC) said it was confident the tournament would help the sport make a mark in a country where baseball rules. “The fact that a World Cup has come to the US – the world's largest sporting market – has in itself generated a lot of interest,” Chris Tetley, the ICC's head of events, told reporters at a media roundtable. Tuesday. “This is an important stepping stone in advancing the game towards 2028 and beyond in terms of offering world-class cricket to the huge existing fan base the sport already has in the US,” he added. “We're trying to give them something they haven't had before and maybe we can pique the interest of the American sporting community by telling them that cricket in the US is actually an older sport than baseball.” T20 Cricket will be one of five new sports at the Los Angeles Olympics. Cricket's only previous appearance at an Olympic Games was in Paris in 1900, where a team from Great Britain defeated France. – 'Exceeded expectations' – A 34,000-seat temporary stadium with a drop-in cricket field has been built at Eisenhower Park in Nassau County, near New York.

