BYU Football 2024 Transfer Portal Tracker

The transfer portal closed on Tuesday evening. Players had to submit their intentions before midnight to enter the transfer portal. The schools have 48 hours to process the paperwork, so a few new names may trickle in over the next day or two, but the portal is closed for the most part. Players already in the portal can still take their time before committing to the school of their choice. Twenty BYU players have entered the transfer portal since the end of last season and seven transfers have committed to BYU. Today we take a look at the transfers in and out of the BYU football program.

Transfers in

Seven players have transferred to BYU in this transfer cycle. Three of the seven commits are quarterbacks. This list may grow even further in the coming weeks. BYU is still looking for offensive linemen.

1. Sam Vander Haar – Punter

BYU picked up its first transfer portal commitment of the recruiting cycle when Australian punter Sam Vander Haar committed to the Cougars. Vander Haar, who originally signed with Pitt where he played in 2022, entered the transfer portal after Spring Ball last season.

Vander Haar won the starting punter job as a true freshman at Pitt before the 2022 season. He played in all but two games that season, where he punted 30 times for an average of 38.5 yards per punt.

2. Jack Kelly – Linebacker

In December, Weber State linebacker Jack Kelly committed to BYU. Kelly, who has two years of eligibility remaining, was recruited by several P4 schools after entering the transfer portal.

As a sophomore at Weber State last season, Kelly led the Wildcats with 8.5 sacks. He ranked second for most sacks in the Big Sky Conference. He also had 57 tackles, 4 forced fumbles, 5 pass breakups and 1 interceptions. He was named to the All-Conference Big Sky first team after the season.

3. Marque Collins – Cornerback

In December, Weber State cornerback transfer Marque Collins committed to BYU. Collins, who has one year of eligibility remaining, played in more than 40 games at Weber State.

At Weber State, Collins had five career interceptions. Entering the 2023 season, Collins ranked seventh in Weber State history in career pass breakups with 18. According to Pro Football Focus, he has played more than 1,600 career snaps.

4. Treyson Bourguet – Quarterback

Western Michigan quarterback transfer Treyson Bourguet committed to BYU in January. Bourguet, who has three years of eligibility remaining, played eight games for Western Michigan over the past two seasons.

As a true freshman in 2022, Bourguet started four games in the second half of the season. In four starts, he threw for 601 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 interception. He also ran for 154 yards and a score. Since he only played in four games, Bourguet kept his redshirt.

As a redshirt freshman in 2023, Bourguet started four games and appeared in two more. He threw for 713 yards, 4 touchdowns and 1 interception. His best game came against Ball State, where he threw for 328 yards, 3 touchdowns and no interceptions in a 42-24 win.

6. Gerry Bohanon – Quarterback

After a long search through the transfer portal, BYU found a veteran quarterback. Former Baylor and USF quarterback Gerry Bohanon committed to BYU before his final season of eligibility. Bohanon, who will be a seventh-year senior in 2024, has thrown for more than 3,400 yards and 26 touchdowns during his career. He has also run for more than 1,000 meters in his career. Most notably, he has experience in BYU's offense. He committed the same offense as the starting quarterback for Baylor in 2021 under Jeff Grimes. 2021 was his best season as a college football quarterback.

Bohanon faced BYU twice over the course of his college career. He was the starting quarterback for Baylor in 2021 as the Bears defeated BYU en route to a Big 12 championship. That season, Baylor defeated BYU 38-24 in Waco. Bohanon had 231 passing yards, 1 touchdown and 1 interception.

The following year, in 2022, Bohanon started for USF as the Cougars defeated the Bulls 50-21. Bohanon was 17/30 for 172 yards and an interception in that game.

7. McCae Hillstead – Quarterback

Last week, Utah State quarterback transfer McCae Hillstead committed to BYU. Hillstead, who graduated from BYU at Skyridge High School, has three years of eligibility remaining. As a freshman at Utah State, he threw for 1,062 yards in 8 games played and threw for 11 touchdowns and 8 interceptions. Against James Madison in September, Hillstead threw for 399 yards, 4 touchdowns and 3 interceptions.

Transfers out

Ten BYU players entered the transfer portal during the December transfer window:

John Henry Daley-DL Michael Daley-DL Dom Henry WR Austin Riggs-LS Sol-Jay Maiava-Peters – QB Dylan Rollins – OL Maguire Anderson WR Quenton Rice – DB Caleb Christensen DB Kade Moore-WR

A further 10 players entered the transfer portal during the spring transfer window: