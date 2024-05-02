PIRATE BOYS TENNIS WINS ALL SINGLES MATCHES, WINS NW QUAD





The Crookston Pirate Boy's Tennis team won all 12 singles matches and swept the singles en route to a first-place team finish in the Northwest Quad in East Grand Forks and Grand Forks on Wednesday. Bemidji finished in second place. TEAM SCORES –

1. Crookston

2. Bemidji

3.

4. SINGLES –

Crookston won 12–0 in singles, with all four singles players winning the championship.

Isaac Thomforde won all three of his first singles matches. He defeated Thomas McMahon of East Grand Forks 6-1, 6-0, defeated Owen Lappunga of Bemidji 6-3, 6-1 before defeating Jett Cornelius of Thief River Falls by forfeit for a first-place finish.

Reggie Winjum defeated Dom Arndt of Bemidji 6-0, 6-3 in his first match. He defeated Nolan Meulbroeck of East Grand Forks 6-3, 6-2 and defeated Spencer Heupel of Thief River Falls 6-3, 6-3 to win the second singles championship.

Gunnar Groven won three close matches, beating Kaleb Funk of Thief River Falls 6-3, 7-5. He defeated Peter Mathews in a three-setter in the second match. Gunnar lost the first set 6-2 before recovering to win the second set 6-3. In the third set it was back and forth before Gunnar won the set 10-8 to win the championship.

Sam Widseth completed the singles sweep at fourth singles as he defeated Austin Kovar of East Grand Forks 6-2, 6-4, defeated Jack Dodson of Thief River Falls 6-1, 6-2 before a tight third match won 7-6. , 6-3 over Josh Arel of Bemidji to win the championship. DOUBLE

The doubles matches were very competitive, with great matches up and down the lineup. At first doubles, Jack Everett and Grant Funk lost a close match to Bemidji 6-4, 7-5. They defeated Thief River Falls in a wild match. They won the first set 7-5 before losing the second set 6-2, forcing a third set. In the third, Everett and Funk outlasted their opponents to win 13-11. The third match also lasted three sets, with East Grand Forks winning the first set decisively 6-1. Crookston won the second set 6-3 before East Grand Forks won the third set 10-7, with Funk and Everette finishing in third place.

The second doubles team of Tim Brule and Caden Boike defeated Thief River Falls 6-0, 6-2 before losing to Bemidji 7-5, 6-2. In the third match, East Grand Forks defeated Brule and Boike 6-1 before the Crookston duo bounced back to win 6-2. In the third set, East Grand Forks won 10-6 and Crookston finished in third place.

The third doubles team of Colton Osborn and Hudson Rick defeated East Grand Forks 6-1, 6-2. They also defeated Thief River Falls 6-4, 6-4 before falling to a good Bemidji team 6-1, 6-1 to finish in second place.

The fourth doubles team of Eon Deleon and Breck Borowicz lost to Bemidji 6-2, 6-0 in their first match. In the second match, they bounced back to defeat East Grand Forks 6-1, 6-0 and defeated Thief River Falls 6-1, 6-1 to finish in second place. CROOKSTON Opponents Place 1st sin Isaac Thomforde W Thomas McMahen (EGF) 6-1, 6-0

W Owen Lappunga (Bem) 6-3, 6-1

W Jett Cornelius (TRF) forfeit 1st 2nd Reggie Winjum W Dom Arndt (good) 6-0, 6-3

W N. Meulebroeck (EGF) 6-3, 6-2

W Spencer Heupel (TRF) 6-3, 6-3 1st 3rd Gunnar Groven W Kaleb Funk (TRF) 6-3, 7-5

WP Mathews (Bem) 2-6, 6-3, 10-8

W Bauer Water (EGF) 6-3, 6-3 1st 4th Sam Widseth W Austin Kovar (EGF) 6-2, 6-4

WJack Dodson (TRF) 6-1, 6-2

W Josh Arel (Bem) 7-6, 6-3 1st 1st Black Jack Everett

Grant Funk L Bemidji 6-4, 7-5

W Thief River Falls 7-5, 2-6, 13-11

L East Grand Forks 6-1, 3-6, 10-7 3rd 2nd Tim Brule

Caden Boike W Thief River Falls 6-0, 6-2

L Bemidji 7-5, 6-2

L East Grand Forks 6-1, 2-6, 10-6 3rd 3rd Colton Osborn

Hudson Rik W East Grand Forks 6-1, 6-2

W Thief River Falls 6-4, 6-4

L Bemidji 6-1, 6-1 2nd 4th Ean Deleon

Breck Borowicz LBemidji 6-2, 6-0

W East Grand Forks 6-1, 6-0

W Thief River Falls 6-1, 6-1 2nd

