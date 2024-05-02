Towson, Delaware, Fairfield and Drexel will compete for the 2024 CAA Men's Lacrosse title



TOWSON, Maryland (May 1, 2024) The 2024 CAA Men's Lacrosse Championship kicks off Thursday as Towson, Delaware, Fairfield and Drexel battle for the conference title at Johnny Unitas Stadium on the campus of Towson University.

The semifinals begin on Thursday, May 2 at 4 p.m., pitting top-seeded Towson against fourth-seeded Drexel. The second semifinal follows at 7 p.m., pitting second-seeded and two-time defending CAA champion Delaware against third-seeded Fairfield.

In the regular season, Towson won 16-11 at Drexel on March 16 to take a 48-13 lead in the all-time series. These two last met in the CAA tournament in 2019, with Towson winning 16-14 in the title game. in Amherst, Massachusetts.

Towson (11-3, 7-0 CAA)won his first CAA Regular Season title since 2017 and sixth among three-time CAA Coach of the YearShawn Cons. The Tigers are the first team in league history to go 7-0 in CAA play, with a +51 goal differential against conference opponents. CAA Offensive Player of the Year,Nick DeMaiois ranked ninth in the country and recorded a best score of 66 points (29g, 37a) this spring. Meanwhile, first-team All-CAA defensemanColby Barszand second-team All-CAA goalkeeper,Luke Downs, anchor the top-scoring defense in the NCAA. Barsz is third in the conference with 19 goals, while Downs leads the league with an 8.91 goals-against average and ranks second with a save percentage of .551.

Drexel (6-8, 3-4 CAA)making its fifth straight appearance in the CAA tournament and are three years removed from winning the title in 2021. The Dragons have been solid at the X and between the pipes this spring, ranking third in the CAA in face -off winning percentage (.511), saves per game (13.64) and save percentage (.546).Drew McGillled the effort on the backend, leading the CAA with 176 saves and turning away 12.57 shots per game to rank second in the league. Offensive,Max Simpleled the Dragons with 31 points and 30 goals as a freshman First Team All-CAA midfielderGavin Kellywas hot on his heels with 30 points (14g, 16a).

The Blue Hens were one of two teams to defeat the Stags in the regular season. Delaware controlled the matchup, winning 14-6, and dominated the series, winning seven straight. It will be the first-ever match between the programs in the CAA tournament.

Delaware (8-4, 6-1 CAA)is the two-time defending CAA champion and looks to go three-peat for the first time since Towson won three consecutive titles from 2015-2017. The Blue Hens boasted a +48 goal differential in league play, relying on a stout backend that ranked second in the NCAA in scoring defense. CAA Defensive Player of the Year,Kevin Ellington, anchored the unit between the pipes and ranked first in the conference in saves per game (13.33) and save percentage (.608), while ranking second in goals-against average (8. 93). Delaware also maintained a top-20 scoring offense in the NCAA, led by its duoJP districtAndMike Robinsonon the attack. Ward a First Team All-CAA selection ranked third in the league in points per game (4.42), while Robinson, a Second Team All-CAA honoree, ranked second in goals per game (36) and set the conference record for career goals broke (181).

Fairfield (8-6, 5-2 CAA)qualified for the conference tournament for the first time since 2016 after a program-best 5-2 finish in CAA play. The Stags played a competitive slate, with four games decided by two goals or less, and three wins by one goal. Fairfield is equipped at every level, with Second Team All-CAA selectionBryce Fordas the best forward, with team highs in points (50) and goals (37). In midfield,Will Consoli a First Team All-CAA honoree recorded 38 points (25g, 13a) and the sophomore scored in all but one match throughout his career. Defensive, CAA Rookie of the Year,Julian Radossichleads the way, breaking a single-season program record with 26 turnovers caused, as the freshman ranks 11th nationally in turnovers caused per game (1.86).

Tickets for the 2024 CAA Men's Lacrosse Championship can be purchased by clickingHERE. Tickets for all sessions which aregood for all three games of the CAA tournament are $25 for adults and $15 for youth. Single-day tickets are available for $15 for adults and $10 for youth. Students visiting a CAA institution can get free tickets with a valid student card. Students attending an institution outside the CAA can purchase tickets for $5 with a valid student ID.

Complete coverage of the CAA Men's Lacrosse Championship is streaming on Lacrosse TV (https://streamstak.com/lacrossetv/). To stay up to date on what's happening, be sure to follow the CAA on Twitter (@CAASports), Instagram (@caasports) and join the conversation using the hashtag #CAAChamps. For live results, recaps and more, visit CAASports.com/MLAX.

2024 CAA Men's Lacrosse Championship

Thursday, May 2 Semi-final CAA Championship

Game 1: #1 Towson vs. #4 Drexel – 4 p.m., Lacrosse TV

Game 2: #2 Delaware vs. #3 Fairfield – 7:00 PM, Lacrosse TV

Saturday, May 4 CAA Championship Finals

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 3:30 PM, Lacrosse TV

Follow #CAALaxFacebook,TweetAndInstagramfor up-to-date information and more information about CAA member institutions and their teams.