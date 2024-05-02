Sports
Towson, Delaware, Fairfield and Drexel will compete for the 2024 CAA Men's Lacrosse title
Towson, Delaware, Fairfield and Drexel will compete for the 2024 CAA Men's Lacrosse title
TOWSON, Maryland (May 1, 2024) The 2024 CAA Men's Lacrosse Championship kicks off Thursday as Towson, Delaware, Fairfield and Drexel battle for the conference title at Johnny Unitas Stadium on the campus of Towson University.
The semifinals begin on Thursday, May 2 at 4 p.m., pitting top-seeded Towson against fourth-seeded Drexel. The second semifinal follows at 7 p.m., pitting second-seeded and two-time defending CAA champion Delaware against third-seeded Fairfield.
In the regular season, Towson won 16-11 at Drexel on March 16 to take a 48-13 lead in the all-time series. These two last met in the CAA tournament in 2019, with Towson winning 16-14 in the title game. in Amherst, Massachusetts.
Towson (11-3, 7-0 CAA)won his first CAA Regular Season title since 2017 and sixth among three-time CAA Coach of the YearShawn Cons. The Tigers are the first team in league history to go 7-0 in CAA play, with a +51 goal differential against conference opponents. CAA Offensive Player of the Year,Nick DeMaiois ranked ninth in the country and recorded a best score of 66 points (29g, 37a) this spring. Meanwhile, first-team All-CAA defensemanColby Barszand second-team All-CAA goalkeeper,Luke Downs, anchor the top-scoring defense in the NCAA. Barsz is third in the conference with 19 goals, while Downs leads the league with an 8.91 goals-against average and ranks second with a save percentage of .551.
Drexel (6-8, 3-4 CAA)making its fifth straight appearance in the CAA tournament and are three years removed from winning the title in 2021. The Dragons have been solid at the X and between the pipes this spring, ranking third in the CAA in face -off winning percentage (.511), saves per game (13.64) and save percentage (.546).Drew McGillled the effort on the backend, leading the CAA with 176 saves and turning away 12.57 shots per game to rank second in the league. Offensive,Max Simpleled the Dragons with 31 points and 30 goals as a freshman First Team All-CAA midfielderGavin Kellywas hot on his heels with 30 points (14g, 16a).
The Blue Hens were one of two teams to defeat the Stags in the regular season. Delaware controlled the matchup, winning 14-6, and dominated the series, winning seven straight. It will be the first-ever match between the programs in the CAA tournament.
Delaware (8-4, 6-1 CAA)is the two-time defending CAA champion and looks to go three-peat for the first time since Towson won three consecutive titles from 2015-2017. The Blue Hens boasted a +48 goal differential in league play, relying on a stout backend that ranked second in the NCAA in scoring defense. CAA Defensive Player of the Year,Kevin Ellington, anchored the unit between the pipes and ranked first in the conference in saves per game (13.33) and save percentage (.608), while ranking second in goals-against average (8. 93). Delaware also maintained a top-20 scoring offense in the NCAA, led by its duoJP districtAndMike Robinsonon the attack. Ward a First Team All-CAA selection ranked third in the league in points per game (4.42), while Robinson, a Second Team All-CAA honoree, ranked second in goals per game (36) and set the conference record for career goals broke (181).
Fairfield (8-6, 5-2 CAA)qualified for the conference tournament for the first time since 2016 after a program-best 5-2 finish in CAA play. The Stags played a competitive slate, with four games decided by two goals or less, and three wins by one goal. Fairfield is equipped at every level, with Second Team All-CAA selectionBryce Fordas the best forward, with team highs in points (50) and goals (37). In midfield,Will Consoli a First Team All-CAA honoree recorded 38 points (25g, 13a) and the sophomore scored in all but one match throughout his career. Defensive, CAA Rookie of the Year,Julian Radossichleads the way, breaking a single-season program record with 26 turnovers caused, as the freshman ranks 11th nationally in turnovers caused per game (1.86).
Tickets for the 2024 CAA Men's Lacrosse Championship can be purchased by clickingHERE. Tickets for all sessions which aregood for all three games of the CAA tournament are $25 for adults and $15 for youth. Single-day tickets are available for $15 for adults and $10 for youth. Students visiting a CAA institution can get free tickets with a valid student card. Students attending an institution outside the CAA can purchase tickets for $5 with a valid student ID.
Complete coverage of the CAA Men's Lacrosse Championship is streaming on Lacrosse TV (https://streamstak.com/lacrossetv/). To stay up to date on what's happening, be sure to follow the CAA on Twitter (@CAASports), Instagram (@caasports) and join the conversation using the hashtag #CAAChamps. For live results, recaps and more, visit CAASports.com/MLAX.
2024 CAA Men's Lacrosse Championship
Thursday, May 2 Semi-final CAA Championship
Game 1: #1 Towson vs. #4 Drexel – 4 p.m., Lacrosse TV
Game 2: #2 Delaware vs. #3 Fairfield – 7:00 PM, Lacrosse TV
Saturday, May 4 CAA Championship Finals
Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2 3:30 PM, Lacrosse TV
Follow #CAALaxFacebook,TweetAndInstagramfor up-to-date information and more information about CAA member institutions and their teams.
|
Sources
2/ https://caasports.com/news/2024/4/30/towson-delaware-fairfield-and-drexel-to-battle-for-2024-caa-mens-lacrosse-title.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Towson, Delaware, Fairfield and Drexel will compete for the 2024 CAA Men's Lacrosse title
- Men's tennis begins NCAA tournament against Auburn
- How the set for the Great Indian Kapil Show was set: two months of preparation, nine-hour shifts, a team of 120 crew members and a scrapped idea of planes taking off | Bollywood News
- Women-led tech startups drive innovation for an inclusive online world
- University protests: New York police arrest nearly 300 in campus sweeps | BBC News
- Sports Sports sports!!! – The Daily Evergreen
- Woodbridge player Sam Shuster plays because 'he likes it'
- IPS revises many district policies, including dress code
- Yale University freshman creates AI chatbot that provides answers on AI ethics
- Hundreds arrested in Gaza clashes US campuses raided
- University of Nottingham builds the UK's most powerful MRI scanner
- Congress is dying and Pakistanis are crying; Pakistani leaders want Congress to be 'shehzada' like Indian PM: Modi in Gujarat