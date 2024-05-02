Ozan Baris-led MSU men's tennis prepares for the next step in the NCAA tournament

EAST LANSING It was just a few days ago that Michigan State tennis star Ozan Baris realized how much his teammates meant to him, how much he wanted them to succeed with him.

The Spartans had just lost 4-3 to Michigan in the Big Ten tournament. Baris had won both his matches at No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles. I did my job, he said. But the way I felt it was a wake-up call for me.

Tennis is not necessarily a team sport, even if you are on a team. You can only control so much. In singles, apart from your coaches, you are all you have. It's how someone like Baris grew up in the sport, playing for himself and grinding on his own. And once he's a professional on tour, it will be that again.

But today, he is also a college sophomore who is part of something bigger than himself. And he understands that he is a big part of the foundation of an MSU men's tennis program that is enjoying a meteoric rise under second-year head coach Harry Jadun, another local product.

The fruits of the labor of Jadun and his staff and Baris and his teammates can be seen this week when the 19th-seeded Spartans begin play at 11 a.m. Friday against 43rd-seeded Denver in Boston in the first round of the 64-team NCAA Championships. If MSU wins Friday, it will likely face 12th-ranked Harvard, the host of MSU's four-team slate.

If MSU survives the weekend, the Sweet 16 awaits a week later, perhaps at fifth-ranked Kentucky or, if 26th-ranked Illinois upsets the Wildcats, in East Lansing.

That's a matter for next week. This week alone is unprecedented for the Spartans, who are collectively making their first appearance in the NCAA Championships in 11 years and the second time in program history. Jadun, who grew up in East Lansing, was on that team in 2013. The program was then in a different location. If that group played against this year's team

We were going to get smoked. I would have, Jadun said. We had some great players and we really fought hard then, but that wasn't really the case

They didn't have anything like Ozan, already an All-American, this year's Big Ten Player of the Year, ranked No. 9 in the country, or LSU graduate Ronald Hohmann, who is ranked No. 15, or redshirt. freshman Aristotelis Thanos from Greece, who has Davis Cup experience and was the Big Ten Freshman of the Year, or a transfer like Sebastien Collard, two-time Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year at South Alabama. They also almost got Spain's Daniel Merida, who would have been the country's top recruit if the NCAA had approved his transcripts.

We only have some stallions and horsepower, Jadun said. And then we have the depth to support it.

When you look at the best teams in the country, you can have some guys who come in as high-ranked studs. You've got some guys developing all of a sudden, it's a recipe for success.

When Jadun was an assistant, he thought MSU had the profile of a program that could make big profits. At the end of coach Gene Orlando's tenure, Jadun believed today's success was bubbling beneath the surface and he credits Orlando with putting him in a position to succeed almost immediately.

But he didn't see it happening so quickly. It started with the landing of Baris, who had grown up down the road in Okemos, trained at Court One and spent much of his high school years away from home training or playing in tournaments three weeks a month, nine months a year. , he said.

Coming to MSU wasn't so much about staying home as it was about coming home.

Jadun also had the benefit of recruiting Baris into the sport, where the team aspect is an added element but not necessary to win an NCAA title or develop into a professional. Baris, for example, will also compete individually in the NCAA singles and doubles championships later this month for the second year in a row, along with doubles partner Max Sheldon. Hohmann makes his third trip to the singles championships.

I mean, that's the biggest selling point, especially with a guy like Ozan, who had all the blue blood in the country after him. He could have gone anywhere, Jadun said. Only the opportunity here was unique compared to all those other teams that were already in the top 10 or top five. He had a chance to create a legacy here, and do it at home. He knew that because of his level and his ability to play tennis, we would really support him.

That includes playing in professional tournaments all summer and sometimes throughout the year to keep his ranking at a place where he won't have to start all over again when he eventually turns pro. As a college player, aside from his expenses, he simply cannot collect any prize money. His ATP ranking is currently 625 in the world. If he plays enough and does well enough in Futures tournaments to be in the top 500 by the time he's done at MSU, he'll have direct entry into Challenger events, Jadun said, and he'll be on the cusp to break through to those bigger ATP events.

RELATED: Michigan State freshman tennis player Ozan Baris says US Open title is 'just the beginning'

Baris has a good idea of ​​what is needed. He initially wanted to skip college and turn pro, but as a 17 and 18-year-old he wasn't getting the results he needed on tour, where most of the top 100 players were ten years older.

So he came home. He still lives at home in the same house where he spent much of his childhood, enjoying his mother's cooking and time with friends, and being part of the community he knows well. He says he'll likely find his own apartment soon, but he's embracing what he understands will be his final years with this kind of support.

That was also part of the recruitment field for him.

Tennis is a very lonely sport, Jadun said. As a professional tennis player you travel to different continents. Maybe you're in Asia, maybe you're in South America, maybe you're in Europe. And that's 40 weeks a year that you're playing and bouncing around. And I think the opportunity for him to test his stuff at the professional level, while also playing at the highest level of collegiate tennis, was a really good opportunity for him. Because a lot of times you see kids who are 17, 18 years old, they're trying to join the pro tour and they're traveling alone and they get burned out because they don't have a support team around them.

In fact, Baris' development since arriving at MSU in recent months has been noticeable. It's the reason he won Big Ten Player of the Year and why he cherishes the award. He won all seven Big Ten singles matches this spring, but trailed or dropped a set in five of them. It's his level of competition that has changed.

That was it. That's the reason I won it. Just that, Baris said. I think the biggest thing that I've improved is I feel like I've really gotten better at just competing to my full potential and not worrying about the results but just fighting as hard as I can, for every point, every match.

Baris has been working with a therapist for more than a year, trying to channel what makes him an elite competitor on the field. He has realized that he is at his best when he is fiery, when he plays with edge, with animal instinct, and is not afraid to show it.

Baris is a naturally gifted player of 1.80 meters, with great field sense, he sees the ball well, which makes him a better mover on the field than his foot speed. “I can find ways to get to just about any ball,” he said.

But success at the professional level will largely come down to that mental edge.

Being a 6-3 tennis player with long arms, I mean, that's really not what's going to separate Ozan because those are a dime a dozen around the world, Jadun said. He's going to have to really mature in the way he competes and keep working day in and day out to get to that level. If it were easy, everyone would do it. And there's a huge, huge, righteous mental (component) in terms of composure, belief and maturity that that's required, let's say a top 100 player making his money on the pro tour.

Jadun is hopeful that he will get two more years as Baris develops his game at MSU. If Baris is ready to turn pro full-time for that, they won't stop him.

Baris said he will make the decision to turn pro when it is clear. Right now, he's happy to be the driving force behind MSU's rise as he plays more and more professional tournaments.

We were able to take all these steps so quickly, Baris said of the MSU program. What will come in five, six years? And that's a cool part for me to see great players like Aris (Thanos), Ronnie (Hohmann) Sebi (Collard) come here, you know they follow that vision. And the next year there will be more and it will continue to grow. I think that's what I really wanted, coming here. It's great that it's happening.

That increase will be supported by a new tennis facility, with the help of a $10 million gift from donor Joan Secchia, giving players their own locker room and other first-class amenities for the first time.

That's going to be huge for our program, Jadun said. I mean, you see it all over the country, it's the nicest facilities, the newest things and the best technology that attracts players and could do that.

On Tuesday, however, Jadun's life was anything but bells and whistles. He was stuck in the logistics of getting a hotel in Boston and a flight for 19 people. The NCAA won't process travel data until the Sweet 16. There are significant challenges, however.

As an assistant coach, I always felt like we were some kind of sleeping giant, Jadun said. I think tennis is a lot like NBA basketball, where you have to have some stars if you want to compete at the highest level. And you know, we have some. That's really why we were able to make the leap.

Contact Graham Couch at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter @Graham Couch.