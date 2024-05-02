A new table tennis group has been launched to support people with Parkinson's – how you can get involved





Age UK Manchester is inviting people with Parkinson's from Manchester and the surrounding area to try out a new table tennis group that has opened in the city. The sessions are open to all ages and abilities and are held every Monday from 10.30am to 12pm at Brunswick Village on Brunswick Street. Family members and carers are also welcome to join in on the ping-pong tables, or stay for a chat and a cup of tea. Grant funding from Parkinsons UK is helping the group to deliver the active sessions designed to help more people with the condition get active in a fun and social way. Table tennis can help people with long-term health conditions such as Parkinson's disease improve balance, coordination and mobility, among many other benefits for motor and non-motor symptoms. The sessions also help to reduce social isolation and loneliness, which can be a common challenge for people living with the condition. Nora Plant, Aging Well Worker at Age UK Manchester, said: We are really excited to be working with Parkinsons UK to deliver the new ping pong sessions. These are beneficial for people with Parkinson's as they can help improve hand-eye coordination and concentration, among other positive effects. “The social aspect of the group is also important for a person's mental health and can help to reduce the social isolation of someone with Parkinson's. In addition, it is a fun and relaxing way for people with Parkinson's to improve their overall health. We look forward to seeing the session continue to develop.” Tim Morton, Physical Activity Program Manager at Parkinsons UK said: We are delighted to be working with Age UK Manchester to deliver their new table tennis sessions for people with Parkinson's in Manchester. Playing table tennis has been shown to have significant physical and mental health benefits for people living with the condition, and it is a fun and social way to get active. We hope that more people living locally can benefit from the new sessions and live well with the condition. For more information about joining the table tennis sessions, please contact Eleanor Page at [email protected] or call 0161 676 6706. To find out about Age UK Manchester and support what we do, visit www.ageuk.org.uk/manchester . For more information about Parkinsons UK and the support it offers, visit www.parkinsons.org.uk. Location: Manchester

