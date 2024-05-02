Harris selected to participate in the 2024 NCAA Women Coaches Academy 2.0





BALTIMORE, Maryland (May 1, 2024) — Morgan State University acrobatics and tumbling head coach Perrmella Harris plans to attend the NCAA Women Coaches Academy (WCA) 7eclass of the NCAA Academy 2.0 hosted by WeCOACH in Denver, Colorado from June 16 – 18 as a Scholarship Recipient. “I am thrilled to have been selected to this conference, which will enhance my coaching skills and provide me with the tools to make a positive impact in the lives of our student-athlete.” Being selected to compete in the NCAA Women's Coaches Academy 2.0 of 2024 is truly a blessing,” Harris added. It was a highly competitive application process with over 250 applications received, but only 22 female coaches in 22 different sports representing the NCAA Divisions I, II & III, NAIA and national and international teams represented. The NCAA Academy 2.0, a master learning program, will include 22 coaching participants. The classes include representation from NCAA Divisions I, II and III, as well as NAIA, community colleges, the U.S. National Team and internationally. “The NCAA is excited to partner with WeCOACH on the 2024 NCAA Women Coaches Academy programs, where some of the most talented collegiate women's coaches will have the opportunity to improve their leadership skills and hear the experiences of championship coaches,” said DeeDee Merritt , director of NCAA leadership development. “The Women Coaches Academy and the Academy 2.0 programs provide today's coaches with enhanced strategies and activities that they can use during their season that can also translate into better student-athlete experiences. We look forward to engaging with the coaches while they work on their professional and personal development.” More than 2,100 graduates have participated in the NCAA WCA, a program designed for female coaches to increase their holistic coaching effectiveness by learning advanced leadership skills and strategies that directly impact their personal and team success. Participants focus on non-sport specific concepts in an environment that promotes inclusion within the sporting community. Created exclusively for WCA graduates, the NCAA Academy 2.0 is a master learning opportunity in a small classroom environment that advances the leadership, strategies and knowledge gained throughout their WCA experience. FOLLOW MORGAN STATE ATHLETICS IN CYBERSPACE There are many ways to keep up with MSU athletics online and on the go:

Visit www.morganstatebears.com, the official website of Bears Athletics, for news, schedules, stats, bios and more.

Follow us on social media:

Facebook: /MorganStateBears

Twitter: @MorganStBears

Instagram: /MorganStateBears ABOUT MORGAN Founded in 1867, Morgan State University is a Carnegie-classified High Research (R2) institution offering nearly 140 academic programs leading to degrees from the baccalaureate to the doctorate. As Maryland's preeminent Public Urban Research University, and the only university to have its entire campus designated as a National Treasure by the National Trust for Historic Preservation, Morgan serves a multiethnic and multiracial student body and works to ensure that its doors of higher education should be opened as openly as possible. as broad as possible to as much as possible. For more information about Morgan State University, visit www.morgan.edu.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://morganstatebears.com/news/2024/5/1/acrobatics-and-tumbling-harris-selected-to-attend-2024-ncaa-women-coaches-academy-2-0.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos