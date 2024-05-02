US Cricket Team: T20 World Cup: Amul sponsors cricket teams from USA and South Africa





Indian dairy giant Amul has been announced as a sponsor of the US cricket team and the South African cricket team in the upcoming T20 World Cup, starting in June. The US will make its tournament debut as one of the co-hosts, with matches starting on June 1. Notably, part of the tournament, including the semi-finals and finals, will be held in the Caribbean. At a ceremony in New York, Amul was named Lead Arm Sponsor of the US National Cricket Team. The tournament opener is scheduled for June 1 between the US and Canada. Meanwhile, South Africa will play their tournament opener against Sri Lanka on June 3.

With a rich history of sponsoring cricket teams, including the Netherlands, Amul's global presence extends to the US, where Amul milk is now available for purchase. “This partnership with the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMF), responsible for marketing milk and milk products under the brand name Amul, marks a significant step towards expanding and popularizing cricket across the country,” the American cricket board said in a press release. In recent sporting events, the US emerged victorious against Canada with a 4-0 win in a bilateral series, demonstrating their potential in cricket. Venu Pisike, Chairman of USA Cricket, expressed his enthusiasm for partnering with esteemed brands like Amul and highlighted their shared commitment to excellence both on and off the field. The United States has yet to announce its roster for the major tournament. Jayen Mehta, Managing Director of Amul, highlighted the importance of this partnership and stated that the goodness of Amul Milk will fuel the US cricket team's quest for success on the global stage. “The goodness of Amul Milk will enable the US cricket team to win hearts and laurels from all over the world. We wish the team all the best for the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2024,” he said. “Amul has been associated with the South African team in the 2019 ODI series and the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. We are proud to further strengthen our partnership with the South African men's cricket team and wish them all the best for the T20 World Cup,” he added of the association with the Proteas. On March 25, Mehta had said that Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) will launch four variants of milk in the US market within a week to cater to the Indian diaspora and Asian population. In the near future, the dairy producer also expects to launch fresh milk products such as paneer, curd and buttermilk. GCMMF's turnover in the financial year 2022-23 was around Rs 55,000 crore, up 18.5 per cent over the previous year. GCMMF already exports dairy products to about 50 countries.

