Scots reach semi-finals of MIAC Men's Tennis Playoffs





ST. PAUL, Min. The quarterfinals of the 2024 Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) Men's Tennis Playoffs kicked off on Wednesday. No. No. 4 Macalester defeated No. 5 St. Olaf, 5-1, to earn a ticket to Friday's semifinals, where the Scots will face regular season champion Gustavus. | MIAC Men's Tennis Playoffs 2024 | NO. 4 MACALESTER 5, NO. 5 PCS. OLAF 1| BOX SCORE | Macalester picked up a pair of wins in doubles and rolled to victories at the 4-5-6 spots in singles to beat St. Olaf 5-1 in the quarterfinals on Wednesday.Liam LynchAndAlec Sargentearned an 8-6 victory at No. 1 doubles, whileJordan DoiAndLucas Houtwon the number 2 match 8-3.Ryan BirnesserAndKarsten Johnsontook the Oles' lone point with an 8-7 (7-5) win at third doubles. Kevin MortimerLynch, and Lewis Jollycame away with singles wins at the 4-5-6 spots respectively to secure victory for Macalester. Macalester now advances to the semi-finals, where the Scots will challenge regular season conference champion Gustavus in St. Peter on Friday at 3:30 p.m. Gustavus defeated Macalester 9-0 in regular season play on April 27. The Gusties are 3-0 in the postseason against the Scots, with previous semifinal wins in 2010, 2018 and 2021. In the second semifinal next Friday, the No. 2 seed Carleton Knights will host No. 3 St. Scholasticate. 16.00 hours. This will be the first-ever playoff meeting between the two programs. Carleton won the regular season game 9-0 in October. The two semifinal winners will meet on the home court of the highest remaining seed on Saturday at 1 p.m. to determine the 2024 MIAC Men's Tennis Playoff Champion. Competition dates, times and locations are subject to change due to weather. 2024 MIAC MEN'S TENNIS PLAYOFF SCHEDULE Quarter-finals | Wednesday May 1, 2024 No. 4 Macalester 5, no. 5St. Olaf 1 | Box score | Semi-finals | Friday May 3, 2024 No. 4 Macalesterat No. 1 Gustavus | 3:30 p.m

When. 3 Sint-Louis Scholastica at No. 2 Carleton | 4:00 IN THE AFTERNOON Championship | Saturday May 4, 2024 High seed host | 1:00 pm *Competition dates, times and locations are subject to change due to weather | MIAC Men's Tennis Playoffs 2024 | Men's MIAC Tennis Playoff History|

