Track & Field sets records at MSU-Mankato





Written by Maren Sundberg '26, Sportswriting student MANKATO, Minn. The Gustie track and field team headed south to compete in the MSU-Mankato Maverick Open #1 in a field full of Division II and MIACathletes. The women's team showcased their talent with impressive performances at multiple events. In the 4×100 relay, Danielle Molenaar , Megan Geraets , Ally Rakow And Kate Carlson took third place with a time of 48.20, just missing their season's best time. In the 3000 meter steeplechase, junior Sydney Hagen took fifth place with a time of 12:17.55, a new facility and a record. In the 200 meters, juniors Megan Geraets came third with a time of 24.66, followed by junior Kate Carlson in fifth place with a time of 24.93. Geraets' time is the best in school history and ranks 16th in NCAA Division III this offseason. In the field, junior Lili Dude achieved ninth place with the season's best long jump of 5.46 meters and a third place in the conference, closely followed by Geraets in tenth place with a mark of 5.45 meters. Senior Madi Kes placed fifth in the triple jump with a mark of 11.73 meters while he was a junior Lakesha Carter impressed with a second place in the javelin throw over a distance of 36.55 meters. Meanwhile, the men's team brought their best performances to the competition, delivering standout performances at several events. First year Jade Anstin continued to shine in the 100 meters, crossing the finish line with a time of 10.83 and finishing fifth. He showed no signs of slowing down in the 200, placing third with a time of 21.64 and setting a new facility and record. On the distance side, Nick Brauer showed his endurance in the 1500 meters with a season-best time of 3:50.53, claiming second place, setting a new meet record, moving to third in the conference and breaking the previous school record. In the 5k, sophomore year Will Janzen came sixth with a time of 15:52.31. The 4×100 relay team of seniors Isaiah morning Anstin, junior Nathan Le and oldest Matthew Skelly came through to take third place, with a season best time of 42.18 and a third place finish in the conference. During the field events, Subah showcased his jumping skills, placing third in the long jump with a mark of 6.93 meters and placing third at the conference. Danny Bies and Cole Mateich competed in the high jump and placed sixth and seventh respectively, with a height of 1.85 meters. “The jumpers took advantage of the nice weather today with a series of breakthrough performances,” said Assistant Coach Saw Billy . “The long jumpers went straight to work with some big PRs and the triple jumpers kept that momentum going with even more excellent numbers. I'm excited about how the jumpers look as they enter the championship season.” The multi-event group is preparing for the MIAC Outdoor Championships beginning May 2, while the rest of the team looks ahead to the MSU-Mankato Maverick Open #2 on May 4.

