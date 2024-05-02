Yorkshire v Glamorgan – Preview





Glamorgan Selectors have named a 13-man squad for the fourth red ball match of the season as we travel to Headingley to take on Yorkshire in the Vitality County Championship. The Welsh County had a bye last week, giving the side the opportunity for two intra-squad T20 matches, which were hotly contested between the Probables and the Possibles. This gave the squad, selectors and coaches valuable T20 clarity before the start of the Vitality Blast in a month's time. After three draws in the opening Vitality County Championship rounds, Glamorgan have secured valuable points and his team will be aiming for outright wins in the next important month, which includes four Championship matches. Sailors Timm van der Gugten and Harry Podmore remain unavailable through injury, while Jamie McIlroy has recovered well from the shoulder injury that kept him out of the games against Derbyshire and Northamptonshire. Eddie Byrom is in the selection after recovering from his shoulder injury. Dan Douthwaite is rested for this match and Asa Tribe and Ben Kellaway are unavailable due to university commitments. Tom Bevan and Will Smale have been included in the selection for the first time this season. Headingley proved to be batsman-friendly last week, with both the hosts and Derbyshire scoring over 400 runs in their first innings of the match. View from the camp – Grant Bradburn “After a bye week, our team is well rested and we are eagerly looking forward to the next important month full of championship matches. We have played some excellent cricket in the first three rounds and although we are not comfortable with accepting draws, the team's aim will be to consistently put ourselves in contention towards the end of the matches. Although injuries and university commitments will impact some selections, we are very pleased to reward the performances by including two more excellent young players, Will Smale and Tom Bevan, in our squad this week at Headingley. Head-to-head – Yorkshire vs Glamorgan Glamorgan's match at Headingley last summer was a thrilling one, with Marnus Labuschagne scoring an unbeaten 170 and Michael Neser notching a hat-trick. After rain and poor light on the third evening, Glamorgan had 96 overs to eliminate Yorkshire for a second time, and in a gripping final it looked like the Welsh County would win when the ninth wicket fell in the penultimate over. But despite a ring of nine close catchers, Jordan Thompson fended off Neser's final six balls as a great match ended in a draw. The Welsh County had also had the upper hand on their previous visit to Headingley in 2021, when they drew their match against Yorkshire after setting the White Rose an imaginary target of 379 from 76 overs after snow forced the loss of the game on the third day causes. . Glamorgan's strong position after their second innings was the result of an unbroken fifth wicket stand of 212 in 69.5 overs between Billy Root and Chris Cooke, who each scored individual hundreds. How to watch A live stream of the match will be provided by our friends in Yorkshire, with commentary from Nick Webb and the BBC Wales team. You can follow and watch the competition highlights via Glamorgan's social media channels.

