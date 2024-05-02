Rutgers Football's quarterback situation is clear.

Athan Kaliakmanis is expected to be the Scarlet Knights starting QB in 2024, and Gavin Wimsatt has begun the process of entering the transfer portal, sources confirm.

The timing of Greg Schiano's decision allowed Wimsatt to pursue new opportunities before the portal closed.

Wimsatt still has two years of eligibility.

Rutgers brought in Kaliakmanis from Minnesota in January, where he originally worked with Scarlet Knights offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca.

ESPN's Pete Thamel was the first to report the news of Rutgers' quarterback situation on Wednesday.

Gavin Wimsatt's journey at Rutgers is coming to an end

Wimsatt's decision to transfer ends an up-and-down journey at Rutgers.

He joined the program early in the 2021 season out of Owensboro High School in Kentucky after deciding to skip his senior high school season.

Wimsatt's debut came on the road against Illinois, where he hit Bo Melton for a 13-yard pass to convert a fourth down and extend Rutgers' lead.

Wimsatt played in eight games in 2022, including six starts.

Schiano named Wimsatt the starter before the start of training camp last July.

In 13 games last season, Wimsatt completed 138 of 289 passes (47.8 percent) for 1,735 yards with nine touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Wimsatt's accuracy was inconsistent, but his running ability (he rushed 131 times for 497 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2023) was a strength.

Still, the offense had to improve.

Rutgers averaged 23.2 points per game last season, which ranked 94th in the country.

Athan Kaliakmanis has been 'very well mixed' so far

So Rutgers added Kaliakmanis to add competition to the quarterback room, which also includes sophomore QB Ajani Sheppard and true freshman early enrollee AJ Surace.

Schiano said after Rutgers' spring game Saturday that Kaliakmanis has been “very well mixed” so far.

“Now he has an advantage because he knows our system,” Schiano said. “There's some vocabulary and things that were different, but not extremely. That could be accomplished in a month, a few weeks actually. But what he had to do was get back on the same page with Kirk and learn exactly what Kirk wanted to happen would be done.

MORERutgers Football is adding an Australian punter who has a lot in common with the former program

“You can call a play the same and you can draw it the same on paper, but coaching is those finer points, those anticipatory points, those things that prepare you to make the play. I think Kirk is the best I've ever experienced .to teach that. So it was great to have Athan back in the room with the other quarterbacks, and he has made progress this spring.

Enough progress to give him a big chance.

Kaliakmanis went 10-of-17 during Saturday's spring game for 147 yards and two touchdowns.

Ciarrocca recruited Kaliakmanis to Minnesota and tutored him as the Golden Gophers' OC in 2022 before heading to Rutgers.

In 2022, Kaliakmanis played in 11 games and made five starts. He went 60 of 111 passing for 946 yards and three touchdowns.

Kaliakmanis started 12 games last season and went 156 of 294 (53.1) for 1,838 yards and 14 touchdowns, while also rushing for two scores.

“I think the process of bringing him in was: Coach is always looking for an opportunity to strengthen the roster,” Ciarrocca said in March. “It doesn't matter what position it is, that's the college football we live in today. It gave us the opportunity to strengthen that position and strengthen our roster, which can only make us more competitive at the position and just but can make it better.” It's quite simple.”

Schiano said during a Big Ten Network interview on Tuesday that he felt Rutgers' quarterback room was as “strong as it's ever been” during his time as Scarlet Knights coach.

One of the biggest questions facing Rutgers heading into the 2024 season has now been answered.

The crime belongs to Kaliakmanis. Wimsatt's time in a Scarlet Knights uniform is over.

Kaliakmanis will have a number of weapons around him, including receivers Dymere Miller, Naseim Brantley and Christian Dremel, as well as younger receivers Ben Black and KJ Duff. Rutgers also returns 1,000-yard rusher Kyle Monangai as running back.