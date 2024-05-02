Sports
Gavin Wimsatt is ready to enter the transfer portal
Rutgers Football's quarterback situation is clear.
Athan Kaliakmanis is expected to be the Scarlet Knights starting QB in 2024, and Gavin Wimsatt has begun the process of entering the transfer portal, sources confirm.
The timing of Greg Schiano's decision allowed Wimsatt to pursue new opportunities before the portal closed.
Wimsatt still has two years of eligibility.
Rutgers brought in Kaliakmanis from Minnesota in January, where he originally worked with Scarlet Knights offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca.
ESPN's Pete Thamel was the first to report the news of Rutgers' quarterback situation on Wednesday.
Gavin Wimsatt's journey at Rutgers is coming to an end
Wimsatt's decision to transfer ends an up-and-down journey at Rutgers.
He joined the program early in the 2021 season out of Owensboro High School in Kentucky after deciding to skip his senior high school season.
Wimsatt's debut came on the road against Illinois, where he hit Bo Melton for a 13-yard pass to convert a fourth down and extend Rutgers' lead.
Wimsatt played in eight games in 2022, including six starts.
Schiano named Wimsatt the starter before the start of training camp last July.
In 13 games last season, Wimsatt completed 138 of 289 passes (47.8 percent) for 1,735 yards with nine touchdowns and eight interceptions.
Wimsatt's accuracy was inconsistent, but his running ability (he rushed 131 times for 497 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2023) was a strength.
Still, the offense had to improve.
Rutgers averaged 23.2 points per game last season, which ranked 94th in the country.
Athan Kaliakmanis has been 'very well mixed' so far
So Rutgers added Kaliakmanis to add competition to the quarterback room, which also includes sophomore QB Ajani Sheppard and true freshman early enrollee AJ Surace.
Schiano said after Rutgers' spring game Saturday that Kaliakmanis has been “very well mixed” so far.
“Now he has an advantage because he knows our system,” Schiano said. “There's some vocabulary and things that were different, but not extremely. That could be accomplished in a month, a few weeks actually. But what he had to do was get back on the same page with Kirk and learn exactly what Kirk wanted to happen would be done.
MORERutgers Football is adding an Australian punter who has a lot in common with the former program
“You can call a play the same and you can draw it the same on paper, but coaching is those finer points, those anticipatory points, those things that prepare you to make the play. I think Kirk is the best I've ever experienced .to teach that. So it was great to have Athan back in the room with the other quarterbacks, and he has made progress this spring.
Enough progress to give him a big chance.
Kaliakmanis went 10-of-17 during Saturday's spring game for 147 yards and two touchdowns.
Ciarrocca recruited Kaliakmanis to Minnesota and tutored him as the Golden Gophers' OC in 2022 before heading to Rutgers.
In 2022, Kaliakmanis played in 11 games and made five starts. He went 60 of 111 passing for 946 yards and three touchdowns.
Kaliakmanis started 12 games last season and went 156 of 294 (53.1) for 1,838 yards and 14 touchdowns, while also rushing for two scores.
“I think the process of bringing him in was: Coach is always looking for an opportunity to strengthen the roster,” Ciarrocca said in March. “It doesn't matter what position it is, that's the college football we live in today. It gave us the opportunity to strengthen that position and strengthen our roster, which can only make us more competitive at the position and just but can make it better.” It's quite simple.”
Schiano said during a Big Ten Network interview on Tuesday that he felt Rutgers' quarterback room was as “strong as it's ever been” during his time as Scarlet Knights coach.
One of the biggest questions facing Rutgers heading into the 2024 season has now been answered.
The crime belongs to Kaliakmanis. Wimsatt's time in a Scarlet Knights uniform is over.
Kaliakmanis will have a number of weapons around him, including receivers Dymere Miller, Naseim Brantley and Christian Dremel, as well as younger receivers Ben Black and KJ Duff. Rutgers also returns 1,000-yard rusher Kyle Monangai as running back.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.app.com/story/sports/college/rutgers/2024/05/01/rutgers-football-athan-kaliakmanis-gavin-wimsatt-transfer-portal/73527928007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Gavin Wimsatt is ready to enter the transfer portal
- Wall Street drifts while awaiting reports on Apple and the US labor market
- Google layoffs: core employees fired, Sundar Pichai moves position to India
- Imran Khan's party expresses displeasure over conduct of Chief Justice of Pakistan regarding interference of intelligence agencies in judicial matters
- Corn harvest with Agriculture Minister in Sumbawa, Jokowi emphasizes price balance
- Politics Latest: 'Critical moment' in SNP leadership race – Soldiers 'turned away' from polling booths | political news
- Womens Guild Cedars-Sinai Hosts Annual Fashion Show Luncheon
- Today's earthquake: A 4.0 magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan
- Thousands take part in marches and rallies in Los Angeles to mark May 1 – Daily News
- Yorkshire v Glamorgan – Preview
- Universal Orlando releases images and details
- Scholz, Macron to host secret dinner in Paris ahead of Xi's visit – POLITICO