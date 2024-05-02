Day 2 Results: National Women's Hockey Competition 2024-2025 (Phase 1)





~Hockey Haryana defeated Hockey Manipur 8-0~ ~Hockey Maharashtra defeated Hockey Mizoram 3-0~

Ranchi, May 1, 2024: On Day 2 of the National Women's Hockey League 2024-2025 (Phase 1), Hockey Haryana and Hockey Maharashtra won their respective matches, which took place at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astroturf Hockey Stadium in Ranchi, Jharkhand on Wednesday. Hockey Haryana beats Manipur Hockey In the opening match of the day, Hockey Haryana showed sheer dominance and swept Manipur aside Hockey with a resounding 8-0 victory. The early breakthrough came quickly as Pooja (2') hit the back of the net and set the tone for Haryana's relentless attack. Ritika (17', 29') showcased her prowess with a well-placed brace, further consolidating Haryana's grip on the game. Not to be outdone, Manju Chorsiya (20') and Bhteri (37') each added their names to the scoresheet, adding to the team's lead. The final quarter witnessed a spectacular display of skill from Shashi Khasa (49', 50', 56'), who orchestrated a lightning-quick hat-trick, leaving Manipur's defense in disarray. Remarkably, every goal scored during the match was a field goal, highlighting Haryana's proficiency in open play. Hockey Maharashtra defeated Hockey Mizoram In the second showdown of the day, Hockey Maharashtra registered a convincing 3-0 win over Hockey Mizoram, confirming their dominance from start to finish. The momentum swung in Maharashtra's favor early on as Tanushree Dinesh Kadu (13') took advantage of a penalty corner to break the deadlock just before the end of the first quarter. Building on this foundation, Monika Tirkey (26') added to Maharashtra's tally with another penalty corner conversion, further cementing their lead. Maharashtra's captain Ashwini Kolekar (50') led from the front and sealed the deal with a clinical field goal, ensuring her team's comfortable win. Mizoram, on the other hand, struggled to gain a foothold in the match and failed to capitalize on the few opportunities, including two penalty corners. Their difficulties extended to retaining possession, which prevented them from breaking through Maharashtra's defense and finding the back of the net throughout the match. Later in the day, Hockey Madhya Pradesh will take on the Hockey Association of Odisha, while Hockey Jharkhand will take on Hockey Bengal. Also, Hockey Madhya Pradesh defeated Hockey Bengal 1-0 while Hockey Jharkhand defeated Hockey Mizoram 3-0 in their respective matches played late evening on Tuesday.



All games of the 2024 – 2025 National Women's Hockey League will be streamed live on FanCode.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hockeyindia.org/news/day-2-results-national-womens-hockey-league-2024-2025-phase-1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

