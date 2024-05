Rosters released for the 40th Bob Cleverley 8-Man All-Star Football Game

BILLINGS Rosters for the 40th Bob Cleverley 8-Man All-Star Football Game were released Wednesday. The game will be played Saturday, June 1, at 7 p.m. at Bob Green Field on the Montana Tech campus in Butte. The intention is for players to report on Tuesday, May 28, with training starting that evening. A banquet will be held in the players' honor on Friday, May 31 at 7 p.m The Blue Team won last year's match 56-40, beating the Red Team for the first time since 2019. The rosters for this year's competition are as follows: red team Players: Brock Schlothauer, Fairview; Jeff Tjelde, Fairview; Wyatt Story, Park City; Birch Obrigewitch, Wibaux; Noah Murray, Plentywood; Clint Buyan, Ennis; Vance Wingard, Ennis; Carson Solem, Culbertson; Gavan Flanagan, Simms; Ethan Frye, Ekalaka; Gage Hallock, Scobey; Arley Idland, Circle; Rowan Bushnell, Fairview; Gavin Serafini, Fairview; Jeremya Mauch, Ennis; Donovan Gibbs, Circle; Landen Capp, Broadus; Landen Thompson, Fairview; Phoenix Budd, Plentywood; Samuel Braden, Wibaux; Trey Phillips, Drummond; Caiden Sekuterski, Cascade; Riley Lutts, Wibaux; Michael Galiger, Sheridan. Coaches: Derek Gackle, Fairview (head coach); Jeff Bertelsen, Wibaux; Tenedore Kittleman, Ekalaka; Mark Rathbun, Park City; Jason Ostler, Drummond-Philipsburg. Blue team Players: Kendall O'Neill, Arlee; Hayden Hallow, Charlo; Ethan Triplett, Belt; Reese Paulson, Belt; Joey MCDermott, Forsyth; Cannon Hubbard, Forsyth; Jaxson Green, Superior; Jake Knoll, Arlee; Jeremy Nebel, Belt; Jace Arca, Arlee; Tayre Brown, Charlo; Cadebal, Fort Benton; Elijah Fisher, Valley Christian; Lucas Kovalsky, superior; Wesley Anderson, Charlo; Jason Merrill, superior; Damian Ort, Fort Benton; Connor Nittinger, Charlo; Lane Waldner, Belt; Jacob Tomlin, Charlo; Johnny Tingey, belt; Rhain González, St. Ignatius; Landon Walking on Ice, St. Ignatius; Jackson Nordboe, Chinook. Coaches: Matt Triplett, Belt (head coach); Monte Giese, Fort Benton; Reece Cox, Charlo; Jeff Schultz, superior; Jim Cissel, Valley Christian.

