Cleveland State men's tennis set for NCAA first round match at Ohio State Athletics





CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland State men's tennis team will make its ninth NCAA Tournament appearance on Friday, May 3, traveling to top-seeded Ohio State for a first-round match. The first service is scheduled for 1 p.m NCAA FIRST ROUND

at Ohio State | Friday May 3 | 1:00 pm

Tennis complex Auer | Columbus, OH

Live video | Score live | NCAA bracket Cleveland State in the NCAA tournament

This will be the ninth trip to the NCAA Tournament for the Vikings, with all nine appearances coming under head coach Brian Etzkin. Cleveland State's last trip to the NCAA Tournament came during the 2020-2021 season, when the Vikings took the doubles point in a 4-1 loss to Kentucky in the first round. Participation in the tournament

The Vikings have a 21-6 overall record and have won 13 straight games, marking the fifth time in program history they have won more than 10 straight games. Horizon League Tournament Champions

For the ninth time in program history, the Vikings captured the Horizon League Tournament title last weekend, posting back-to-back wins against Tennessee State (4-3) and Belmont (4-2) to earn the 2024 crown. Cleveland State entered the tournament as the top seed in the North Division after posting a perfect 8-0 record during the regular season. Cleveland State's nine tournament titles are the most shared by one school in the league's history. 21 wins and counting

Entering NCAA tournament play Cleveland State has 21 wins on the year, setting a program record for wins in a single season. This is the third time the Vikings have surpassed the 20-win mark, and the first since 2010. Cleveland State's 21-6 record marks the 19th winning season during Etzkin's 22 seasons at the helm. CSU enters the NCAA tournament on a 13-game winning streak

After picking up a pair of wins in the #HLTennis Tournament last weekend, the Vikings are currently on a 13-game win streak – marking the fifth time the Vikings have posted a double-digit win streak under head coach Brian Etzkin. Cleveland State's win streak dates back to March 12, when the Vikings posted a 5-2 victory in a neutral-court game against Texas A&M – Corpus Christi. Battle & Etzkin Earn #HLTennis Major Honors

The duo of Lincoln Battle and Brian Etzkin took home major honors at the Horizon League last week, with Battle being named Freshman of the Year and Etzkin named Coach of the Year. Battle is the sixth Viking to be named Freshman of the Year, and the fourth in the past seven seasons, while Etzkin earned his top sixth Coach of the Year award. …Erler named All-League

In addition to Lincoln Battle (First Team), Mikael Erler also earned All-League honors last week when he was named to the Second Team. This marked the third straight season in which Erler received postseason honors. Gedlitschka on the singles wins list

After picking up a pair of victories at No. 4 singles in #HLTennis Tournament play last weekend, Carl Gedlitschka enters the weekend tied for seventh on the CSU Single-Season Wins List with a 27-8 record. Gedlitschka, one of three Vikings with more than 20 wins this season, has won 11 of his last 12 singles matches. Battle & Boyer on the doubles wins list

Cleveland State's No. 3 doubles team, Lincoln Battle & Devin Boyer, enters NCAA Tournament play ranked seventh on the CSU Single-Season Wins List with a 20-5 record on the year. Battle and Boyer are currently riding an 11-match win streak, including 6-3 and 6-1 victories against Tennessee State and Belmont, respectively, in last weekend's #HLTennis Tournament. …Gedlitschka & Abboud on the list of doubles victories

After posting a 19-11 record this season, Cleveland State's top doubles team of JuandeDios Abboud and Carl Gedlitschka currently sit at third on the CSU Doubles Wins List with a career record of 34-21 as a tandem. One of only three CSU doubles teams with more than 30 wins all-time, Abboud and Gedlitschka enter NCAA Tournament play having won four of their last five matches.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.csuvikings.com/sports/m-tennis/2023-24/releases/20240502gwziph The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos