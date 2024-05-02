The Saudi Smash 2024 draw will be held in Jeddah





DUBAI: Saudi Arabia's Team Falcons have claimed the ESL One Birmingham esports crown after defeating BetBoom Team in a thrilling grand final at the Resorts World Arena in the United Kingdom. Team Falcons had a near-flawless run to the title, finishing top of Group A without dropping a series. Despite a slight stumble against Tundra Esports in the upper bracket, they breezed through the lower bracket, eliminating Team Liquid and OG, before getting revenge against Tundra Esports in the lower bracket finals. They took home $300,000, a total of 6,400 points and the coveted trophy. We are super happy with this win, we have worked so hard this year and it really shows in our performance, said Wu Sneyking Jingjun of Team Falcons. The fans were brilliant and were looking forward to seeing what else we can achieve this year with this great team. With this win, Team Falcons have now secured their spot for the Riyadh Masters at the Esports World Cup in the summer. ESL One, Europe's biggest Dota 2 esports event in six years, captivated audiences around the world, attracting more than 327,000 viewers. In addition, more than 18,000 fans attended the match at the Resorts World Arena in Birmingham during the final three days of the tournament. The tournament returned to Birmingham for the first time since 2018, kicking off with the group stage on April 22, where twelve of the world's best teams were split into two groups of six. DreamLeague Season 22 champions Team Falcons remained undefeated to top Group A, with BetBoom Team finishing a close second. Team Liquid and G2.iG came in third and fourth respectively, while Team Liquid was also undefeated. In the first matches of the upper bracket, British representatives Tundra Esports took the win against Team Falcons to secure their spot in the finals against BetBoom Team, who knocked OG to the lower bracket. On the first day, Team Liquid took on HEROIC in an exciting match, with the latter becoming the first team to be eliminated from the playoffs. In the final match of the day, Team Liquids' momentum from their previous victory was destroyed by Team Falcons, who won the match 2–1. The BetBoom team was back against Tundra Esports for a spot in the finals and crushed their opposition to emphatically secure their place. Tundra's final lower league opponents were decided in the next game, where OG, despite putting up a valiant fight, fell 2-1 to a rampant Team Falcons. In the lower category final, it was Team Falcons that swept aside Tundra Esports with a 2-0 sweep, paving the way for a blockbuster final against BetBoom Team. The last time these teams faced off was in the group stage, where the match ended in a 1-1 draw, but during DreamLeague Season 22 earlier this year, Team Falcons picked up a clean 3-0 win over BetBoom Team, leaving them hungry left behind for revenge. . After a rocky start, Team Falcons managed to quickly rally to snuff out BetBoom Team's chances of opening the scoring. Team Falcons continued this form in the second game where, despite some early setbacks, they managed to overpower BetBoom Team and increase their lead to 2-0. Team Falcons almost immediately resumed the DreamLeague Season 22 Finals and resumed their dominance in the third game, sweeping away BetBoom Team to continue their near-flawless start to 2024.

