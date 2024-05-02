Big red men's tennis ready for battle in the first round with razorbacks

FORT WORTH, Texas – The road to an NCAA team championship begins Friday when the No. 35-ranked Cornell men's tennis team meets No. 28 Arkansas in an opening round in the Fort Worth Regional, hosted by Texas Christian University.

#28 ARKANSAS vs. #35CORNELL

LOCATION: Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center – Fort Worth, Texas

DATE and TIME: Friday, May 3 at 2:00 PM CT

RECORDS: Arkansas (21-11, 5-7 SEC), Cornell (18-6, 5-2 Ivy League)

SERIES RECORD: Arkansas leads 1-0

REGULAR SEASON OVERVIEW: BIG RED KILLS SEVEN RANKED OPPONENTS

The Big Red caps off an unforgettable season with an 18-6 record in the Ivy League. Cornell's 18 regular-season wins are the most under a head coach Silvio Tanasoiu since going 22-4 during the 2016-17 season. Cornell also went 5-2 in conference play, earning a share of third place in the conference standings with Princeton.

Ranked matches were the theme for Cornell, with 10 of the 24 opponents ranking in the top 75 of the ITA rankings at some point during the season. Cornell posted a 7-3 record in those games, highlighted by snapping then No. 16 Michigan State's seven-game home winning streak and downing then No. 9 Columbia in its Ivy League opener by a 6-1 margin in Ithaca. Seven opponents also made the NCAA tournament (Columbia, Harvard, Michigan State, Middle Tennessee, Oklahoma, Princeton and VCU).

Looking at the singles, the Big Red finished as a unit 89-38. Junior Papua New Guinea led the way, as the No. 13-ranked player in DI finished 15-3 overall and knocked out seven ranked opponents. Papoe, who enters the weekend on a four-match winning streak, last edged then-No. 105 Vignesh Gogineni of Yale in straight sets to end the regular season. Freshmen Philip Pinzon (13-1) and juniors Adit Sinha (10-5) are the other Big Red singles players with ten or more wins this season.

Cornell moved to doubles and scored 37-22 over eight teams. Papoe and upper-class teammate Samuel Paquette were the Big Red's top pair going 10-4 from the No. 3 position. The duo first got together on February 25 in Oklahoma and have stayed together ever since. Papoe and Paquette also won three of their last four games. Freshmen Erik Verdes and sophomores Petar Teodorović have been a mainstay at second place at 9-5 overall since they were first lined up against the Sooners. The pair has won four of the last six matches played, including a 6-3 victory over then-No. 32 ranked Nicolas Kotzen and Max Westphal of Columbia. Nathan Mao and Sinha round out the top double tandems at 7-8 from the No. 1 spot and have won two of their last three matches.

NCAA TOURNAMENT HISTORY

The Big Red has made it to the NCAA Team Championships three times in program history before this year's draft. Cornell earned its first appearance in 2011 after winning the outright Ivy League title with a 26-5 overall record and a 7-0 mark in conference action. The team headed to the Lexington Regional to battle Louisville, but could not handle the Cardinals, losing 4-0. Cornell's second appearance in the tournament came via winning a share of the Ivy League title at 22-4, 6-1 in conference action. With an at-large bid to the championship, the Big Red earned its first regional victory in program history with a 4-0 sweep of Rice before being swept by host Baylor in the Waco Regional final.

Cornell's last championship appearance came last season, earning another berth in the Durham Regional after finishing the regular season 17-7 and 4-3 in the Ivy League. The Big Red was forced to earn a 4-3 win against No. 23 Auburn in the first round thanks to a three-set victory in No. 3 singles for Petar Teodorović aboutNo. 111 Finn Murgett (7-5, 4-6, 6-4). Cornell would fall 4-1 to the host Blue Devils in the second round.

INSIDER: ARKANSAS

Cornell and Arkansas have competed against each other just once in each team's program history during the 2019 ITA Kickoff Weekend in Columbus, Ohio. The Razorbacks had to come back from a 2-0 deficit to earn a 4-3 win over the Big Red with back-to-back wins in the No. 2 and No. 6 matches to secure the victory. It will also be the second time Cornell will face an SEC opponent in tournament history.

The Razorbacks made the championships as an overall selection with a 21-11 overall record and a 5-7 mark in SEC play. Seventeen of the 32 games were against ranked opponents. Arkansas went 8-9 in those head-to-head battles, including a 4-3 win over No. 8 Texas A&M in College Station and a 4-1 loss at No. 5 Tennessee. Cornell and Arkansas also have one common opponent on their schedule in Middle Tennessee State. The Razorbacks fell to the Blue Raiders (4-1), while Cornell earned a 4-2 decision.

Arkansas' singles unit was strong, posting a 102-58 record in doubles matches. Senior Stefanos Savva leads the Razorbacks with a 17-8 mark in dual matches, with 13 of those wins coming from the No. 4 position. Melvin Manuel is right behind at 14-9, mostly from the No. 3 position. Gerard Planelles played most of his games from the No. 1 position, earning a mark of 6-5 and is 14-10 overall. The sophomore is also one of two singles in the Razorbacks lineup who is ranked (No. 93). Bozo Barun is the other at No. 112. The Wake Forest transfer is 9-12 in dual meets as a Razorback so far. Arkansas' doubles teams have amassed a 36-31 record during the spring season. BozoBarun and Jared Horwood are the top duo with a 5 -7 points and currently No. 30 in the latest ITA rankings. The sophomore and graduate student will look to snap a three-match losing streak as a pair.

NEXT ONE

The winner of Arkansas vs. Cornell will battle the winner of #4 TCU and UC Irvine in the second round on Saturday, May 4 at 5:00 PM CT.