Where Iowa football players have ended up out of the transfer portal





As is more the case in college football, a number of Iowa Hawkeyes entered the transfer portal during the winter or spring transfer portal. This is the nature of the sport in 2024. Infamously for Iowa, the Hawkeyes were on the wrong side of a high-profile player transferring to where they originally came from. Of course, that would be offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor. The 6-foot-1, 360-pound offensive tackle completed his freshman season with the Alabama Crimson Tide last January in a College Football Playoff loss to the eventual national champion Michigan. After the season, Proctor transferred to Iowa and was spotted at a Hawkeye women's basketball game. However, it didn't last long. Proctor made the decision to return to Alabama. In total, Iowa has seen 12 players leave the program through the transfer portal this winter or spring. Here's a look at everyone who left Iowa City and their respective transfer destinations. Several are still undecided, but this list will be updated as they announce their next stops. QB Spencer Petras

Date entered: December 3, 2023 Transfer destination: State of Utah QB Joe Labas

Date entered: January 5, 2024 Transfer destination: Central Michigan DL Anterio Thompson

Date entered: January 9, 2024 Transfer destination: Western Michigan DB Brenden Deasfernandes

Date entered: January 21, 2024 Transfer destination: Central Michigan WR Diante Vines

Date entered: February 1, 2024 Transfer destination: Old rule D. L. Jackson Filer

Date entered: February 7, 2024 Transfer destination: Grand view PMax Hoskins

Date entered: April 5, 2024 Transfer destination: Undecided OT Kadyn Proctor

Date entered: April 16, 2024 Transfer destination: Alabama WR Jacob Bostick

Date entered: April 16, 2024 Transfer destination: Undecided QB Deacon Hill

Date entered: April 23, 2024 Transfer destination: Undecided TE Cael Vanderbush

Date entered: April 23, 2024 Transfer destination: Undecided DB AJ Lawson

Date entered: April 29, 2024 Transfer destination: Undecided Contact/Follow us @HawkeyesWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Iowa news, notes and opinions. Follow Josh on X:@JoshOnREF

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hawkeyeswire.usatoday.com/lists/where-iowa-football-players-relocated-transfer-portal/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos