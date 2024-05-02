Men's Tennis and South Carolina face off in NCAA Opener on Friday





#54 Old Dominion (20-7) vs. #16 South Carolina (17-14) – NCAA First Round Where: Raleigh, NC – JW Isenhour Tennis Center When: Friday May 3 – 1 p.m Live stream: here Live stats: here NORFOLK, Va. – The 54th-ranked Old Dominion men's tennis team will take the courts of the JW Isenhour Tennis Center Friday afternoon to take on 16th-ranked South Carolina in the opening round of the NCAA tournament. Game time is 1:00 PM on the NC State campus. A win for the Monarchs on Friday would put them into a match against the winner of 14 on Saturday at 5 p.m.e-ranked NC State and 57e-ranked UNC Wilmington in the regional finals. “We are happy to be here. Playing in the NCAA Tournament is a privilege. South Carolina is a great team that has made a deep run in the SEC Tournament. Our boys are excited to play the best in the country at the highest level of college tennis,” said ODU head coach Dominik Mueller. The Monarchs enter the tournament after a 4-1 victory over 63rd-ranked Georgia Southern in the Sun Belt Championship on April 21. Freshman Connor van Schalkwyk leads the team in the spring with a 19-4 record, while sophomore Yanis Moundir is 16-2 at the No. 3 spot. Sophomore Cosme Rolland de Ravel is 15-6, while freshman Aryan Saleh is 12-8 and junior Codie van Schalkwyk is 11-9 in singles. In doubles, the duo of Rolland de Ravel and Codie van Schalkwyk have a 14-0 lead in the two places, Maxime Mareschal-Hay and Moundir are 12-4 in the three places, while Jakob Cadonau and Connor van Schalkwyk are at 8-1 . the top. Connor van Schalkwyk was named Freshman of the Year and first-team All-Conference singles, while he and Codie van Schalkwyk were first-team All-Conference doubles selections. Rolland de Ravel was the first-team pick in singles and doubles with Cadonau, while Moundir was named to the second-team All-Conference squad. The Van Schalkwyk brothers were selected to compete in the NCAA Doubles Championship held May 20-25 in Stillwater, Oklahoma. South Carolina lost the SEC title game to 4th-ranked Kentucky 4-2 on April 21. They defeated 19th-ranked Alabama, 15th-ranked Mississippi State and 6th-ranked Tennessee all by 4-2 counts to advance to the finals. Casey Hoole and Toby Samuel are in 20th placee nationally in doubles and sports a 9-5 record. Samuel is ranked sixth in singles this spring with a mark of 19-5, while James Story is 97e with a record of 12-10 and Hoole is 101st with a record of 19-19. Samuel and Hoole also earned bids to the NCAA Singles and Doubles Championships. Samuel will be the fifth seed in singles, while he and Hoole earned an overall spot in doubles. These teams have met three times in history, with South Carolina winning the previous meetings. They last met in the NCAA tournament in 2018, when South Carolina won 4-1 at Wake Forest.

