Let hockey help chart a good path after TB's Cooper Fumbles

Words are kind of my thing, so my first reaction to a particular comment from Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper earlier this week was to wonder if others would find it ridiculous too. They did. Good.

There is no reason why hockey couldn't be the context for a reminder of language that would be best removed from our everyday use, especially in sports.

We are not talking about general vulgarity. That probably won't go anywhere, and honestly, if that bothers anyone, it's more about decorum.

This is about making an angry point or directing nonsense at others by relying on – and perpetuating – demeaning generalizations and insults at the expense of a fraction of society. That language means that the subject of such comments is less than what some in society think they are.

This is what happened in Cooper's case. It was just after his Lightning were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs on Monday with a 6-1 loss to the Florida Panthers. At his post-match press conference, Cooper unleashed a lengthy rant about two goals being disallowed due to goalkeeper interference.

During that rant, Cooper said we might as well put skirts on it, referring to the goalies.

Yes. Uhm. Eye roll.

Here's the full response:

We know what he said. He thinks the NHL coddles goaltenders and calls interference and goal negation far too easily. He was frustrated after the loss. He was confused by a penalty and a rule that has caused a stir among everyone in the league, from coaches, just ask the Penguins' Mike Sullivan, to the goaltenders themselves.

They are right. No one seems to know exactly what goalkeeper interference means. It's fair criticism.

The problem is that Cooper could have expressed that in many ways, but he fell back on a banal and insulting phrase, one that insinuates that women are weak and need protection, which is why the NHL called goalie interference in that game in a way that addresses goalkeepers love vulnerable little girls.

These kinds of generalizations and insults are used too often in our society, and it stems from the way people in and around the sport express themselves in the heat of competition or about the frustration of some play calls.

It shouldn't be like that. And it's painful. Take the example of a female sports journalist who, over a long career, has at times been the target of gender discrimination, both overt and subtle, some of which still exists in our profession. When people in sports use expressions like: we have to put a skirt on them, that discrimination is confirmed in a certain way. No, it's not nearly enough to forgo a career, but it seems so unnecessary.

Not long ago, light was shone on the use of the big slur referring to gays being widely used to diss opponents in sports. As if you are so flawed that you have to be gay. It certainly seems like after that became a public issue, the incidence of that particular slur's use in sports decreased.

After all, there are many ways to call your opponent a loser without offending any particular group of people. Creativity is welcome.

It's just not cool to use language that makes a stinging point to an opponent or sports officials by perpetuating insults and hurtful generalizations regarding certain segments of society. That includes gender, skin color, religion, nationality, disability, or anything else that defines groups of us.

Of course, things like that can be blatant. Years ago I had a neighbor who struggled as a single mother of two rambunctious young people and would often yell at them. It was hard to hear, and people tried to help, but the worst I heard was one night when she screamed, “Can't we just have a nice dinner like a normal white family?”

That is definitely not okay. How terrible to pass on this kind of racism to children. But it is also not okay to let less blatant insults and generalizations creep into our communications and be accepted, even within sports.

In Cooper's case, to his great credit, he realized it.

On Wednesday, during his season-ending press conference, he opened with an unsolicited, heartfelt, meaningful apology. This was not something dreamed up by a PR specialist to counter growing public criticism.

Cooper, an intelligent man who was formerly a lawyer and is the NHL's longest-running coach, said the analogy between coddled goalies and women was wrong. He said he planned to have a conversation about it with his twin daughters. He pointed out that the NHL has been working to grow women's professional hockey. He even said he was more bothered by the skirt comment he made than Monday's loss and elimination. Wow.

Talk about a highlight serve. Cooper's apology probably did more to bring attention to the situation and may have helped people understand how comments like this are hurtful than his original comments.

So while it was unfortunate that Cooper made the “skirts” comment, his handling of the situation ultimately deserves this response:

Thank you, Jon. Maybe we can all work on being better now.