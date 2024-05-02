PHILADELPHIA The University of Pennsylvania's No. 10 women's lacrosse team steps into May this weekend for what the Quakers hope will be a weekend in New England. The Red and Blue are the third seed for this weekend's Ivy League tournament, which is hosted by top seed and regular-season champion Yale. Penn will face Princeton in the first semifinal on Friday at 4 p.m., followed by the Bulldogs and Harvard at 7 p.m. The winners will meet each other on Sunday in the ILT final at 12 noon.

GAME 16 (3) PENN (11-3, 5-2 Ivy League) vs. (2) PRINTON (10-5, 6-1)

Ivy League Tournament semi finals

Friday May 3, 2024 | 16.00 hours

New Haven, Conn. | Reese Stadium

Penn in the Ivy League tournament

*Penn has played in all but one Ivy League tournament since the event began in 2010 and missed out on 2022. The Quakers are tied with their semifinal opponent, Princeton, for most ILT appearances as both achieving their 12th this weekend.

*Penn has reached the finals nine times in those eleven appearances, winning four titles (2010, 13, 14, 23) and losing five times (2012, 15, 16, 18, 19).

*This is only the second time Penn has been the third seed at the ILT; the other was 2019. The Quakers were the top seed and host six times and the second seed four times.

The series with Princeton

*Friday's semifinal will be the 57th meeting between the Quakers and Tigers in women's lacrosse, with Princeton holding a 30-23-3 lead in a series dating back to 1974.

*The Tigers hosted this season and won the regular season meeting 14-9. Anna Brandt led Penn with three goals that night.

*Friday's semifinals will feature the two programs that have won the most Ivy League titles (Princeton 16, Penn 14). In fact, this is the first year the Quakers and/or Tigers haven't won at least a share of the Ivy title since 2006.

*Perhaps not surprisingly, Penn has played Princeton more than any other team in the ILT; Friday is their eighth meeting and their fourth in a semi-final.

2010 SEMI: (1) Penn 13, (4) Princeton 9

2011 SEMI: (4) Princeton 10, (1) Penn 8 (ot)

END 2014: (2) Penn 9, (1) Princeton 6

END 2015: (1) Princeton 14, (2) Penn 11

SEMI 2017: (3) Princeton 17, (2) Penn 8

END 2018: (1) Princeton 13, (2) Penn 10

END 2019: (1) Princeton 13, (3) Penn 9

Penn in National Statistics (team)

From Monday April 29

*7th in scoring defense (8.33)

*10th in CTs per game (10.60)

*20th in DC percentage (.580)

*17th in shots per game (33.13)

*19th in scoring margin (+4.33)

*23rd in free position percentage (.514)

Penn in National Statistics (players)

*Senior goalkeeper Kelly Van Hoesen is fifth in goals-against average (8.25).

*Senior Niki Miles ranked 10th in free position percentage (.700) and 18th in free position goals per game (0.93).

*Junior Erika Chung is 19th in assists per game (2.43).

Quaker Nut Flour

*Penn ranks 10th in the ILT in the IWLCA national poll and 15th in the USA Lacrosse Magazine poll.

*Perhaps more importantly, Penn enters tournament weekend still sitting a solid fourth (top among Ivy teams) in the NCAA's Ratings Percentage Index (RPI).

*When the All-Ivy teams were announced Tuesday, Penn was well represented. Senior Izzy Rohr was named Ivy League Defender of the Year for the second straight season and was one of three unanimous first-team All-Ivy selections at Penn, along with the senior forward Niki Miles and junior middle Anna Brandt . Senior Aly Feeley also received a nod from the first team. Senior defender Sophie Davis was a second-team selection while junior forward Erika Chung and senior goalkeeper Kelly Van Hoesen both received an honorable mention.

*Penn had won 11 straight Ivy League regular-season games dating back to the 2022 season before back-to-back games at Princeton (14-9) and Yale (16-8) on April 3 and 7. dropped. That included an undefeated 7-0 campaign last year as the Quakers won their 14th Ancient Eight title.

*The Red and Blue then defeated Harvard and Yale to win the Ivy League tournament, earning an automatic bid to the NCAA Championship. In its 16th NCAA appearance, Penn defeated UConn in the first round and gave eventual finalist Boston College all it could handle in the second round before falling 9-7.

*Last year's Ivy League Forward of the Year, Miles picks up where she left off in 2023, leading Penn with 44 goals and 63 points. She has scored 16 points in Penn's last three Ivy games, including five at Cornell (3g/2a), a season-high seven against Brown (5g/2a) and four last Saturday at Dartmouth (2g/2a).

*Miles has a 35-game goal streak (started 5/1/22 vs. Columbia) and a 39-game point streak (started 4/9/22 at Cornell).

*Miles had a 25-game multi-goal, multi-point streak dating back to last season (started 3/11/23 in Jacksonville), which was snapped April 7 at Yale when she was held to a goal; Since then, she has recorded multiple goals and multiple points in all four games.

*Miles also leads the team with 76 draw controls and had just the fifth double-digit draw in program history in that category with 10 against Harvard on March 24. She is followed by Brandt (50) and Do you feel (41).

*Brandtlast year's Ivy League Midfielder of the Year as a sophomore is second behind Miles in goals, with 41, and has multiple goals and multiple points in Penn's last twelve games, including four goals against Cornell and Loyola

*Chung set a program record two weeks ago, dishing out eight assists in Penn's 19-13 win over Brown. She leads the Quakers with 34 assists.

*Chung reached the 100-point mark last week, becoming the 28th player in program history to reach the milestone and join teammates Miles And Brandt In that elite club.

*Currently on the program's all-time list: Miles is sixth in career goals (125) and career points (181) and 10th in career assists (56); Brandt is eighth in career goals (119) and t-20 in career points (125); Chung is sixth in career assists (75).

*Currently on the program's single-season lists: Chung is eighth in assists (34), Miles is t-9th in goals (44) and 11th in points (63), and Brandt is t-14th in goals (41).

*Junior KeeleyBlock was Penn's second leading scorer and honorable mention All-Ivy recognized as a freshman in 2022; she is back after missing all of last season due to injury. The junior has multiple points in 11 games, multiple goals in eight, and has recorded at least four points in each of Penn's last three games, including a season-high five last Saturday at Dartmouth.

*Freshmen Catherine Berkery has 27 goals and has scored multiple goals in four of the last five games; she has already played twelve multi-point and nine multi-goal games this season.

*Defensive, seniors Davis And Rohr leads Penn and is first and third in the Ivy League in turnovers caused, with 26 and 24, followed by senior Grace Fujinaga (20) and Do you feel (19). Junior Natasha Gorriara (17), Brandt (13), and Miles (10) are also in double digits in that category.

*The Quakers are led by four captains this season: Miles, Rohr, Maria Themis And Morgan Smith .

*Head coach Karin Corbett is in her 25th season at the helm and will coach her 400th game at Penn on Saturday. The coach for 12 of Penn's 14 Ivy titles and a two-time Ivy League Coach of the Year. This honor has only been awarded since 2015. She has been head coach for 265 of the program's 418 wins.

*As part of her 118-43 Ivy League regular season record at Penn, Corbett is 97-15 (.866) since the 2007 season. That includes 36 straight wins from 2006 to 2011, tying Harvard for the longest winning streak in league history (1987-93).

*Of interest, CorbettThe Ivy League's 118 regular-season wins are tied for second-most in conference history, tied with Dartmouth's Amy Patton (118 from 1993-2016), trailing only Princeton's Chris Sailer (183 from 1987 -2022). Additionally, her twelve Ivy League titles rank second all-time behind Sailer (16), and her seven outright titles rank behind only Harvard's Carole Kleinfelder (nine from 1980–2003).

