English cricket is mourning the death of 20-year-old Worcestershire spinner Josh Baker





Worcestershire will not play in the County Championship again until May 10, when they travel to Canterbury to take on Kent. Five championship matches will begin next Friday and will go ahead as planned, with players expected to mark the news with black armbands. In 2022, Baker came up against an inspired Ben Stokes in a Championship match at New Road. Stokes, playing for Durham, hit the youngster for five consecutive sixes and 34 in a single over. Baker later recalled the incident and revealed a text message he received from Stokes that evening in which he said don't let today define the rest of your season and informed him that he had serious potential and [I] I think you've come a long way. Baker said last year: He's a world-class cricketer and his job is to score runs, so it was a big shock to get it and a lot of fun. It felt like it came from him, and it wasn't some generic, robotic message either. I messaged him back and the next day we had a conversation about what I could have done differently, which was really nice. I asked him when he wanted to give me six sixes, and he said: From ball one. Even if it was Nathan Lyon, I'll still try to hire him. I was in the wrong place at the wrong time, but I also gained a lot of confidence from it. It shows his character. He's a fierce competitor on the field, but off the field he's a really good guy. You also saw that from his documentary. He just seems so down to earth, not grand. He has time for a teenage cricketer. Tributes poured in from across the match, with England director Rob Key describing the news as absolutely heartbreaking. Richard Thompson, Chairman of the England and Wales Cricket Board, said: This is devastating news and it shocks and saddens all of us at the ECB. Our best wishes to Josh's family and friends, to all who knew and loved him, and to everyone at Worcestershire CCC. Rob Lynch, CEO of the Professional Cricketers Association, said: Everyone at the PCA is heartbroken to hear of Josh's passing and we send our sincere condolences to all his family, friends and teammates. Josh was a cricketer with his entire career and life ahead of him and this news is impossible to comprehend. The PCA and the Professional Cricketers Trust are working to support Josh's family, his teammates and all PCA members who have been affected.

