Africa's best table tennis players clash in Kigali – National Accord Newspaper





Two of the top African table tennis tournaments – the African Cup and the Olympic Qualifying Tournament – ​​will take place at the BK Arena in Kigali from May 12 to 18. A statement from the African Table Tennis Federation (ATTF) on Thursday said the continent's best table tennis players would compete for honors and tickets to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in France. According to the statement, an indoor table tennis tournament will be held for the first time in the history of the 10,000-capacity indoor arena. ATTF President Khaled El-Salhy expressed confidence in the ability of the Rwanda Table Tennis Association (RTTA) to host a world-class event. Rwanda had a very successful bid presentation at the ITTF-Africa AGM 2023 in Tunisia to host the ITTF-Africa Cup 2024 as well as the African Olympic Qualifying Tournament for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. The delegates at the AGM overwhelmingly voted for Rwanda as the new host in Africa with great ambition to promote table tennis in the eastern part of Africa and meet all the requirements set by the ITTF and ATTF for professional organization, El-Salhy said. According to El-Salhy, who has organized regional tournaments in the past, he believes the RTTA has the resources and capacity to host the continent. He therefore said the events would be exciting and explosive, especially the Olympic qualifying tournament. El-Salhy said: I believe it will be two fantastic events, with all our top players competing for the African Cup of Nations, followed by the big battle to qualify for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. All players are working hard to qualify for the Olympic Games, and we look forward to having the best possible representatives for Africa in Paris to ensure we achieve better performances and results than the previous Olympic Games, he added . El-Salhy disclosed that the ATTF had followed the preparation in Kigali with the intention of providing RTTA with the necessary support in organizing these two important tournaments. (NAN) Similar: Like it Loading…

