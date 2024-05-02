BYU Football tenders SUU transfer Austin Leausa





On Thursday, BYU made an offer to Austin Leausa, an offensive line transfer from Southern Utah. Since entering the transfer portal, Leausa has received competing offers from Baylor, Houston, USF, Fresno State, Old Dominion and Tarleton. He has two years of eligibility remaining. Leausa, who attended West Jordan High School, moved during his young college career. He signed with SUU out of high school as a member of the 2017 signing class. He did not play for SUU until 2021 during the shortened spring season. He played in all four games for SUU as a true freshman and that season did not count toward his eligibility. In the fall of 2021, Leausa played in seven games for SUU. He played 325 total snaps per PFF and had a pass-blocking grade of 83.6. After that year at SUU, Leausa transferred to Utah State. In 2022, Leausa did not appear in any games for the Aggies. After the 2022 season, he transferred back to SUU for the 2023 season, where he was a starter for the Thunderbirds. Offensive line is the top priority for BYU during the spring transfer window. “We're a little bit low right now at O-Line, numbers-wise,” Roderick said on the last day of spring camp. “We love the guys we have, we only have a few. If we can find one or two offensive linemen, we will. [add them].” BYU returns three starters along the offensive line: Connor Pay, Weylin Lapuaho and Brayden Keim. After a year of ups and downs, Caleb Etienne was also in and out of the starting lineup and he is back for his senior season. BYU has at least one or two spots in the starting lineup that they can try to fill through the portal. Leausa would get a chance to compete for the final starting spot at guard. Leausa comes from a SUU offense that is very similar to the BYU offense. Should he commit to BYU, his experience with the SUU offense would give him a chance to get up to speed quickly. Stay tuned for more updates on the spring transfer window in the coming days.

