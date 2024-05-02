Michigan Hockey: Early roster projection for 2024-2025 season

The dust has barely settled on the college hockey season, so what better time for a team that has once again fallen short to look ahead? After a surprising third straight march to the Frozen Four, the Michigan Wolverines were defeated 4-0 by eventual national runner-up Boston College and must now reevaluate how to take the next step.

As painful as it was in the end, Michigan played on house money in this year's postseason. To go from a team that has hovered around .500 for most of the season to the Frozen Four is incredible, and as we look toward next season, it's impossible not to be excited.

After the loss to BC, Michigan head coach Brandon Naurato sounded optimistic when discussing which of his players he expects back in Ann Arbor next season:

I don't want to talk out of turn. Deal with that when the time comes. We planned for a lot of guys to come back. As hard as this is right now, I'm sure they'll have something to prove. But who knows?

Considering how close this team has been, how close it has been to achieving its ultimate goal, and Nauratos notes, let's take an early look at Michigan's 2024-2025 hockey roster.

The rooms that are not eligible:

Forward: Chase Pletzke

Defender: Marshal Warren

Goalkeepers: Jake Barczewski, Andrew Albano

Quick thoughts: Marshall Warren is the biggest loss. Warren was elected alternate captain during his lone year in Ann Arbor and steadily rounded out his offensive play throughout the season to match his suffocating defensive presence.

The decisions for the fifth year:

Forward: Philippe Lapointe

Defenders: Jacob Truscott, Steven Holtz

Quick thoughts: These are always the toughest decisions to make when it comes to managing hockey rosters, but Naurato has shown a steadfast commitment to leaving emotions at the door when deciding what's best for the team. Godspeed to Steven Holtz who already announced that he signed with the Kalamazoo Wings. Holtzy remains one of the most inspiring comeback stories in sports. Team captain Jacob Truscott announced he will return to Ann Arbor for another run while the jury is still out on Lapointe. If I had to bet, Lapointe would not be next season at Michigan.

The transfers from:

Defenders: Brendan Miles

Goalkeeper: Noah West

Quick thoughts: The headline here is that Michigan and Ferris State essentially traded goaltenders this season, but more on that later. West heads to FSU for his fifth and final year of college hockey. West has been a reliable backup and spot starter during his time in Ann Arbor and now it's his turn to be the man between the pipes for the Bulldogs. Miles was a defenseman who offered depth and was behind a slew of talent on the blue line.

The transfers in:

Forward: Will Whitelaw (Wisconsin)

Defenders: Tim Lovell (Arizona State)

Goalkeepers: Logan Stein (Ferris State)

Quick thoughts: The Wolverines are moving quickly and have already added three players through the transfer portal. Ferris State goalie Logan Stein announced two weeks ago that he was also moving to Michigan for his senior season. Last season, Stein posted a super impressive save percentage of .910 and 2.90 GAA considering he was holding back a team that ranked No. 63 (out of 64) in the country. Defenseman Tim Lovell announced shortly after Stein that he will be joining the Wolverines for his fifth season. A 33-point scorer last season (5G, 28 A), Lovell was the second-leading scorer for the Sun Devils and the fourth-highest scoring blueliner in the country. As for Whitelaw, he officially announced his commitment to Michigan last Monday. Whitelaw scored 17 points last year (10G, 7A) while proving to be a capable presence on net and an opinionated forechecker. Whitelaw will be an excellent grindline player for the Wolverines and could help alleviate Dylan Duke's absence in net.

The returnees of the underclass:

Forwards: Nick Moldenhauer, Mark Estapa, Josh Eernisse, Garrett Schifsky, Kienan Draper, Jackson Hallum, Tanner Rowe

Defensemen: Ethan Edwards, Tyler Duke, Luca Fantilli, Josh Orrico

Quick thoughts: The Wolverines will have incredible depth next season and will welcome the electric Jackson Hallum, who missed almost the entire 2023-24 season due to injury. There will inevitably be a few transfers from this player pool, but who? It doesn't seem far-fetched to imagine Brendan Miles or others seeking a bigger role elsewhere. Even if a few players leave, Michigan will have one of the best players in the country next season. But will they have the top star power to compete for that elusive national championship?

The NHL departure

Forwards: Frank Nazar, Dylan Duke, Gavin Brindley

Quick thoughts: Frank Nazar's decision makes sense and was expected. The Blackhawks need all the help they can get in support of Connor Bedard and Nazar will contribute immediately, as evidenced by his first career NHL goal on his first shot for Chicago this weekend. Thanks, Frankie, you always have The Michigan Part Two. Duker's signing with the Lightning is a little more surprising, but this is a smart player who benefits from momentum. Dylan Duke was Michigan's leading scorer this past season and his stock wouldn't get any higher than this. Same with Brindley. He was rumored to be leaning toward a return, but after a season that saw him win Big Ten Player of the Year and first-team All-American honors, it makes sense for him to move to the next level.

The stars that return:

Forwards: Rutger McGroarty, Seamus Casey, TJ Hughes

Quick thoughts: YESSSSSSSS! This trio immediately makes the Wolverines contenders, if not favorites, for the national championship. McGroarty's return alone raises the ceiling for this team next year. The junior will enter the season as one of the favorites to win the Hobey Baker Award and will bring unparalleled leadership to the forwards and the team. Perhaps his biggest competition for the Hobey Baker comes from his own blueline with the return of Seamus Casey. Casey will once again be the most dynamic defender in the entire country and will continue to quarterback the most lethal power play in sports. As for TJ Hughes, the elder statesman Hughes, who turns 23 in November, is one of the most skilled and versatile forwards in the country and can play numerous roles for this team next season. This triumvirate, combined with Michigan's depth, transfers and freshman class, could finally be the team that can wrap up their business in Ann Arbor.

The (possible) first-year students:

College hockey recruiting is a labyrinth of ages, birth years, draft rights, junior leagues, eligibility and sheer chaos. So, a huge asterisk, these are the players who in theory could be join the Wolverines as soon as 2024 or 2025 according to College Hockey News.

Forwards: Christian Humphreys, Michael Hage, Matvei Gridin, Mikey Burchill, Aidan Park, Kristian Epperson, Teddy Spitznagel

Defenders: Dakoda Rheaume-Mullen, Hunter Hady, Gennadi Chaly, Brian Lonergan, Jack Wilson, Brandt Harper, Anthony Bongo, Drew Shock

Goalkeepers: Stephen Peck, Cameron Korpi

Not-so-fast thoughts: First off, not all of these players are coming to Michigan this fall or ever. Depending on various factors, you can expect a small class this season. Last season, Naurato added four freshmen and six transfers and a large class of 2025, similar to the class of 2022, which saw 12 freshmen join the team. Among the forwards, I expect two to three players to join the team, with Michael Hage and Matvei Gridin (both future stars) being the favorites after tearing up the USHL this past season. On the blue line, the Wolverines could add one or two: Dakoda Rheaume-Mullen and Hunter Hady are both physical players ready for the college game. Finally, Michigan will likely bring up at least one of the goaltenders. Peck and Korpi are both tall (62 years and older) and have enormous potential.