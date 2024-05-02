Alankar Gupta – The independent Santa Barbara

Alankar Gupta passed away unexpectedly on February 24, 2024 at the age of 84, surrounded by his loving wife and children. He was battling leukemia-lymphoma.

Alankar (Alan to many) was born in 1940 in the city of Lahore, British India. He was the second child and first son of Dr. Maha Nand and Mrs. Manjari Devi Gupta. In his early childhood, he moved frequently between different regions of India, as his father was a doctor in the British Army. When India gained independence from Britain in 1947, he and his family lived in what would become the new nation of Pakistan. Independence from Britain brought about the partition of India, splitting the country into two faith-based countries: India primarily for Hindu people and Pakistan primarily for Muslims. Lahore, where Alankar lived, ended up on the Pakistani side of the newly drawn border. Because his family was Hindu, they were no longer welcome in Lahore and soon found that it was not safe to stay in their home. With their house on fire and their lives in danger, Alankar and his family flee to India by train. Overnight, Alankar became one of millions of refugees.

After years of depending on the kindness of friends and family in India, Alankar's parents' fortunes improved. His father was hired for a public health position with the Indian government and Alankar was sent to Colonel Brown Cambridge School, a boarding school in the foothills of the Himalayas in the city of Dehradun. He completed high school there at the age of 16. Although there were thoughts of a military career, his parents encouraged him to pursue further education. He graduated from the University of New Delhi with a Bachelor of Science degree, and then left India for London, where he studied at the University of London and received a degree in aeronautical engineering. After his time in England, he crossed the Atlantic to Montreal, Canada and attended McGill University, where he earned a master's degree in mechanical engineering.

In Montreal Alankar met Louise Catherine Hollmann. He would say it was love at first sight. They married in 1966 and moved across North America to Seattle in 1967, where he took a job with the Boeing Company. In their years before having children (and later after their children graduated high school), they traveled the world, visiting India, Thailand and many countries in Europe. Alankar loved seeing the world and experiencing different cultures, foods and sights.

Alankar worked at Boeing for 48 years and retired in 2015 at the age of 75. His time at Boeing included work on both the commercial and military aircraft sides. During his time at Boeing, he was awarded 18 patents. He ended his career as a Federal Aviation Administration assistant with aircraft certifications. He was selected as a Fellow of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers, Inventor of the Year at Boeing, and received many other engineering awards for his work. He loved his job and enjoyed the people he worked with.

Alan and Louise raised two children, Ramon Raj and Maya Rani, both of whom he was most proud of. As a father, he was always present, always encouraging and always looking for the best for his children. He consistently took time to have fun as a family, especially on weekends and during annual vacations to Cannon Beach, Oregon. When his children were young, he enjoyed spending time at the Woodland Park Zoo and Arboretum in Seattle, taking beach walks around the Puget Sound and becoming an ace at making drip sand trees for Ramon and Maya sand castles. Later, as his children grew older, he served as a devoted guide on visits to India to meet family and see his homeland. In his spare time he enjoyed cooking and gardening (his flowers were the envy of the neighborhood) and took time for the theater and many walks with old friends he and Louise first met through Renton First United Methodist Church and later John. Knox Presbyterian Church.

After living in Seattle for more than 50 years, he and Louise moved to Samarkand Retirement Community in Santa Barbara, California for a change in weather and to be closer to his son Ramon and Ramon's wife Annie and his grandchildren Caleb (15) and to be Peter. 12). At Samarkand, Alankar quickly built new friendships, began helping with volunteer work and developed a new passion for sports, especially those you might play on a cruise ship: cornhole, billiards and table tennis. To the surprise of his children and the inspiration of his grandchildren, he was quite good at these games, winning crowns, gigantic medals and many awards.

Alankar was preceded in death by his sister Gayatri Devi Govindarajulu and brother Vijay Bhushan Gupta. He is survived by his wife of over 58 years, Louise Catherine, son Ramon Raj (wife Annie and grandsons Caleb Jerome and Peter Alan) living in Santa Barbara, daughter Maya Rani (husband Jim Muller) living in Port Townsend, Washington . , and two younger sisters Dr. Ratna P. Gupta who lives in Lucknow, India, and Priya Darshini Gupta who lives in California. Alankar will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Alankar's honor to the Santa Barbara Rescue Mission. A memorial service for Alankar will be held at Santa Barbara Community Church. For more information please feel free to contact the family. Thank you.