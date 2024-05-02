Four Rainbow Wahine earn All-Big West honors in women's tennis





IRVINE, Calif. — The Big West Conference announced the all-conference women's tennis awards Thursday, as voted on by the league's coaches. The University of Hawai'i had four Rainbow Wahineearn awards, all related to the Big West. Nikola Homolkova , Nelly Knezkova And Ana Vilcek all earned All-Big West second team honors in singles. In doubles, two of UH's duos, Sheena Masuda /Knezkova and Homolkova/Vilcek both earned an honorable mention. Homolkova, a junior from Pelhrimov, Czech Republic, earned All-Big West honors for the third straight season. In 2022, she was named to the All-Big West first team as a member of the Long Beach State team. She transferred to Hawaii last year and was named to the All-BW first team in 2023. This season, she earned a spot on the All-Big West second team after leading UH with a team-best 12-7 singles record. all were played on court No. 3. She finished the season strong, winning three of her last four matches, with her loss to Cal Poly coming in a super tiebreaker (8–10). She earned Big West Player of the Week honors (March 5) after winning three straight games that week, including an upset victory over No. 2 seed Gala Mesochoritou, 46th-ranked Michigan. Knezkova, a true freshman from Prague, Czech Republic, compiled an overall record of 11-8 and was named Big West Player of the Week in consecutive weeks (March 20 and 27), during which she won four straight games. including an upset win over 38th-ranked Hannah Viller Moeler, ranked No. 10 in California, in straight sets. Knezkova started the season at No. 2 but finished at No. 1. She posted a 6–4 record at No. 2 and a 5–4 mark at No. 1. Vilcek, a junior from Pancevo, Serbia, earned All-Big West honors for the third straight season. In 2023 she earned a spot in the first team and in 2022 she was selected for the Honorable Mention selection as a freshman. This season, Vilckeck posted a 10-7 record and was named to the All-Big West second team. She started the first eleven matches at No. 1 before pivoting with Knezkova to take over at No. 2. Vilcek finished the season strong, winning her last three straight decisions. As a doubles team, Homolkova and Vilceke earned honorable mention for the second season in a row. Together they went 5-6 overall and 2-3 in conference. On field number 1 they recorded a record of 3-4, while on field number 2 they went 2-2. Knezkova and Masuda also earned honorable mentions in doubles. For Masuda, it was her third Big West doubles title after being named to the first team in 2023 and second team in 2022 at Long Beach State before transferring to UH. Together, the duo went 3-7 overall and 2-4 in conference action. #HawaiiWTEN

