Worcestershire County Cricket Club announces the heartbreaking death of Josh Baker

Worcestershire County Cricket Club is heartbroken to announce the untimely passing of Josh Baker, who was just 20 years old.

Josh turned professional at the Club in 2021 and quickly became a popular figure within the squad. More than his skills as a spin bowler, it was his lively spirit and infectious enthusiasm that endeared him to everyone he met. His warmth, friendliness and professionalism were remarkable, making him a true asset to his family and a beloved member of our team.

Ashley Giles, Chief Executive Officer of Worcestershires, shared his deep sadness and said: “The news of Josh's passing has left us all devastated.

“Josh was much more than a teammate; he was an integral part of our cricketing family.

“We will all miss him terribly. All our love and prayers go out to Josh's family and friends.

During this extremely difficult time, the Club is committed to supporting Josh's family, friends and colleagues. We are united in our grief and determined to honor his memory in a manner befitting the remarkable person he was.

Plans to pay tribute to Josh will be made in consultation with his family and will remain private at this time. The Club, along with Josh's family, requests that privacy be respected as we mourn this immense loss. No further comments will be made during this sensitive period.